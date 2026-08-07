Nissan Z makes Indonesian debut at GIIAS 2026

In Cars, International News, Nissan / by Jonathan James Tan / 7 August 2026 2:17 pm

The Nissan Z has made its Indonesian debut at the still-ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026, with no prices announced yet. Strictly speaking, it’s not its ASEAN debut, for the sports car was at January’s Singapore Motorshow 2026. Oh well, its first appearance in a major market of this region, then.

Like in Japan and Singapore, the name used in Indonesia is ‘Fairlady Z’. The display car has its 406 PS/475 Nm 3.0 litre VR30DDTT twin-turbo V6 hooked up to a good ol’ six-speed manual, but a nine-speed auto with shift paddles is also available.

Rear-wheel drive, mechanical limited-slip diff, launch control (yes, even with the manual gearbox), downshift rev-matching – this thing should drive like a dream. Inside, you’ll find a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, an eight-inch touch-screen, a trio of dash gauges (boost pressure, turbo speed and voltage) and a GT-R-inspired steering wheel.

But enough talking – go ahead and cuci mata through our gallery below. It may be three years old already, but with such timeless sports car proportions, it’s still a sight for sore eyes. Which generation Nissan Z-car is your favourite?