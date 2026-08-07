Perodua QV-E Malaysian review – all the good and the bad of first homegrown EV with 204 PS, 370 km WLTP

In Car Reviews, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Perodua, Video Reviews, Videos / by Jonathan Lee / 7 August 2026 10:48 am

Few cars have endured a baptism of fire quite like the Perodua QV-E. The national carmaker’s first EV generated plenty of hype during its development, but a high price and a mandatory battery leasing programme took the wind right out of its sails. As a result, the car sat in showrooms unloved while its siblings continued to rack up the sales.

Perodua eventually caved – just six months after its launch, it dropped the price and introduced an outright purchase option. Against this backdrop, we’re taking the QV-E for a proper spin to see if it’s actually worthy of consideration.

That price drop is considerable, bringing the starting figure down from RM80,000 to a much more palatable RM63,499 (after a limited-time RM6,500 rebate, applicable until September 30), a reduction of RM16,500 – in a rare move, this difference will be refunded to existing buyers. That, plus a lower RM215 monthly battery leasing fee (down from RM275), will result in much lower ownership costs, with Perodua also enabling buyers to purchase the car and battery outright at RM87,499.

For that, you get a sharply-styled design that imposes more than a few compromises on the inside – as does this being Perodua’s first entirely homegrown design. Riding not on a Daihatsu platform but a brand new electrified architecture developed in collaboration with Magna Styer, it’s as basic as EVs get, with a front motor, MacPherson strut suspension at the front and a torsion beam at the back.

Here are some fast facts. The QV-E makes 204 PS (150 kW) and 285 Nm of torque, enabling to sprint from zero to 100 km/h in just 7.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 165 km/h. Its 52.5 kWh CATL LFP battery delivers a WLTP-rated range of 370 km, and with DC fast charging capped at 60 kW, it takes a yawning 30 minutes to be topped up from 30 to 80%.

With all that in mind, what does the QV-E drive like, were those compromises worth it, and how does it stack up against some ferocious competition? Hafriz Shah tells all in his video review below. It’s an hour long, so sit back, grab your favourite snack, and enjoy.