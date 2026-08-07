Perodua QV-E Malaysian review – all the good and the bad of first homegrown EV with 204 PS, 370 km WLTP

Few cars have endured a baptism of fire quite like the Perodua QV-E. The national carmaker’s first EV generated plenty of hype during its development, but a high price and a mandatory battery leasing programme took the wind right out of its sails. As a result, the car sat in showrooms unloved while its siblings continued to rack up the sales.
Perodua eventually caved – just six months after its launch, it dropped the price and introduced an outright purchase option. Against this backdrop, we’re taking the QV-E for a proper spin to see if it’s actually worthy of consideration.
That price drop is considerable, bringing the starting figure down from RM80,000 to a much more palatable RM63,499 (after a limited-time RM6,500 rebate, applicable until September 30), a reduction of RM16,500 – in a rare move, this difference will be refunded to existing buyers. That, plus a lower RM215 monthly battery leasing fee (down from RM275), will result in much lower ownership costs, with Perodua also enabling buyers to purchase the car and battery outright at RM87,499.
For that, you get a sharply-styled design that imposes more than a few compromises on the inside – as does this being Perodua’s first entirely homegrown design. Riding not on a Daihatsu platform but a brand new electrified architecture developed in collaboration with Magna Styer, it’s as basic as EVs get, with a front motor, MacPherson strut suspension at the front and a torsion beam at the back.
Here are some fast facts. The QV-E makes 204 PS (150 kW) and 285 Nm of torque, enabling to sprint from zero to 100 km/h in just 7.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 165 km/h. Its 52.5 kWh CATL LFP battery delivers a WLTP-rated range of 370 km, and with DC fast charging capped at 60 kW, it takes a yawning 30 minutes to be topped up from 30 to 80%.
With all that in mind, what does the QV-E drive like, were those compromises worth it, and how does it stack up against some ferocious competition? Hafriz Shah tells all in his video review below. It’s an hour long, so sit back, grab your favourite snack, and enjoy.
Comments
all the fancy marketing but yet to establish reputation is what killing the product launch!
jangan cakap begitu, anak kereta saya baik, sila beli.
Malaysians work hard to buy Perodua Bezza and Axia their whole life. Even poor India who eat cow shit and drink cow urine can buy Suzuki Jimny for same price as Axia.
which is why malaysians are so fed-up with p1 and p2 and all the protectionism given to them unconditionally. They are both old, mature companies that are more than 40 year old. They should be allowed to survive on their own through fair competition. And if they fail, then let them be. Currently, they are the reason we cant afford nice cars.
Definitely better than 106ps TrazH low spec
With that casket sized rear passenger cabin? Nahhh
New x50 interior feels more ev than this qv-e trazz
yes, the QVE feels very very outdated.
the interior is so uninspiring and looked like it was designed by students.
Well that’s because Perodua was indeed designed and built by fresh graduated local universities so expecting Perodua doing something revolutionary without Daihatsu/Toyota technical and support help are same suffering as what Proton build own product without Mitsubishi support 30 years ago but this time EV wasn’t on Daihatsu/Toyota strongest suit to kill Chinese brand.
Good Job Perodua, Perodua should plan export oversea. When 100% Perodua technology, it’s norm that Malaysian product is always skeptical by local. Mindset Malaysian consumers, majority thinking imported is better than local.
Not too bad now outright rm88k but there are emas5 premium rm70k to choose. For now with budget rm80k, i’ll buy traz x use for 5 years then only consider ev.
sorry dog cat after me no buy pet food and me sad,me buy new baby car perodua qve?
It’s a decent car for a single guy who puts more emphasis for a masculine design.
The biggest problem is the cheap, uninspiring interior, which did not really match the car’s outside. The Japanese are well-known for making the interior looks better than it actually is (well, most of the time). But somehow Perodua, with decades of partnership experience with Daihatsu/Toyota, was unable to imbue this aspect on this car.
The bad initial pricing was also a bad move.
Masculine: nahh
Childish: yes
The design isn’t bad, but lacking in class & elegance. Akin to FK8 design not bad, but childish. Lack the calm & collected aura of the FL5