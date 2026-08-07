Zeekr 7X Black Nova launched in Malaysia – 200 units only, all-black exterior, two-tone interior, RM235,000

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News, Zeekr / by Jonathan James Tan / 7 August 2026 2:46 pm

Zeekr Malaysia has launched the Zeekr 7X Black Nova. Limited to 200 units nationwide, it’s priced at RM235,000, which is RM4,200 costlier than the AWD Performance on which it’s based (the prices of Zeekr Malaysia’s best-selling model were hiked in February).

You get an all-black exterior, black 20-inch alloys and an exclusive two-tone black and grey interior. Everything else is as per the range-topping 7X – 646 PS/710 Nm (0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds), 100 kW NMC battery (543 km WLTP) and 420 kW DC charging (10-80% in 16 minutes).

Also present and correct are the orange Akebono front four-piston brake callipers, orange rear callipers, single-chamber air suspension with continuous control damping, powered doors, full-grain Nappa leather upholstery, powered rear side window sunshades, the Zeekr Stargate Integrated Smart Light Curtain and the illuminated Zeekr logo in the middle of the Stargate.

Is it just us or are there many black editions in Malaysia lately – Proton X70 Sport Edition, Proton X50 Black Edition, Jetour Dashing Dark Warrior Limited Edition, Omoda C9 Matte Black Limited Edition, GWM Tank 500 HEV Black Edition… any more?

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