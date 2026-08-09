Malaysia EV car sales in July 2026 – Proton eMas 5 pulls clear, sells nearly 5X more than second place

In Cars, Local News / by Paul Tan / 9 August 2026 10:22 pm

The Proton eMas 5 is not just Malaysia’s best-selling EV, it is now pulling clear of the field entirely. According to the latest EV registration data from the road transport department (JPJ) for July 2026, 2,402 units of the eMas 5 were registered last month, its best month yet and enough to make it the sixth best-selling vehicle in the country overall, EVs and combustion cars combined.

That is nearly five times the tally of the second-placed EV. The BYD Atto 3 takes second with 531 units as deliveries of the updated model continue, edging out Proton’s other electric model, the eMas 7, which is third with 526 units. The Tesla Model Y is fourth with 470 units and the Zeekr 7X fifth with 416 units.

BYD again fields several models in the list: the Sealion is sixth with 251 units, the Atto 2 eighth with 212 units, the M6 13th with 109 units and the Seal 6 18th with 92 units. Between them sit the Leapmotor B10 in seventh (230 units), the iCaur 03 ninth (191) and the iCaur V23 10th (139).

The Tesla Model 3 is 11th with 135 units, followed by a newcomer: the Chery V23 debuts in 12th with 119 units. The Perodua QV-E ties the BYD M6 on 109 units for 14th, its best showing yet, followed by the Leapmotor C10 (107), the TQ Wuling Bingo (102) and the MG S5 (94).

Completing the top 20 are the BYD Seal 6 in 18th (92 units), the Great Wall Ora 19th (68) and the Dongfeng Box E3 20th (66). In total, 6,937 EVs were registered in July, up 11.6% from June’s 6,215 units and the strongest EV month of the year so far. You can explore the full month-by-month and YTD breakdowns, by model, brand and fuel, on our car sales data tool.