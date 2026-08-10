147 motorcycles seized, 827 summonses issued in joint police-JPJ operation in Kuala Lumpur

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 August 2026 3:11 pm

A total of 147 motorcycles were seized while 827 summonses were issued during a joint enforcement operation targeting motorcycle-related offences. Of the summonses issued, 671 were issued by police Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (JSPT), while the remaining 156 were issued by the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

Two individuals were also arrested under Section 108 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for further investigation. According to JSPT Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa, the operation focused on various motorcycle offences, including falsified registration numbers and riding without a valid licence, reports Bernama.

“Most of the motorcycle riders inspected were aged between 15 and 20. Among the reasons given was that they were not yet old enough to obtain a licence, while some said they had gone out at night simply to spend time riding around,” he said at a press conference following the operation. The operation, which began at 2 am in Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpuraszxc, also uncovered offences involving modified registration plates, including incomplete numbers and registration numbers that differed between the front and rear of motorcycles.

Zamzuri urged parents to pay closer attention to their children’s movements and ensure they do not engage in activities that could endanger themselves or other road users. “Being responsible and practising good judgement on the road not only protects themselves, but can also save the lives of other road users,” he said.