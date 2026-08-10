2026 Honda HR-V Mugen introduced in Indonesia – based on RS e:HEV variant with accessory pack; RM133k

In Cars, Honda, International News / by Gerard Lye / 10 August 2026 9:54 am

At this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), PT Honda Prospect Motor (HPM) announced the start of order taking for the Honda HR-V Mugen. The Mugen edition is priced at 579 million rupiah (about RM133), making it around 18.4% more expensive than the RS e:HEV variant it is based on.

Available only with a Platinum White Montone exterior, the HR-V Mugen justifies its premium with a comprehensive accessory package that includes front and rear under spoilers, side skirts, a rear spoiler, carbon-fibre side mirror caps as well as Mugen side decals and tailgate emblem.

There’s also Mugen’s RS Sport silencer at the back, accompanied by branded door visors and other emblems in black that identify the brand, model and e:HEV powertrain. As for the interior, there are Mugen floor mats and both front and rear door sills get Mugen scuff plates.

According to a report by Kompas, the HR-V Mugen will have a waiting period of around two months from the time an order is placed. It won’t be limited in terms of units offered, with HPM’s sales and marketing director, Yusak Billy, revealing four orders have been received as of last week on August 4.

No changes to the hybrid powertrain, which continues to feature a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine running on the Atkinson cycle to deliver 106 PS and 127 Nm of torque. This can be clutched into the directly drive the wheels via an E-CVT, but the engine mostly acts as a generator for a battery that powers an electric motor rated at 131 PS and 253 Nm.