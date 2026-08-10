2026 Mitsubishi Xpander, Xpander Cross facelift at GIIAS – B-segment seven-seater MPV from RM63k in Indonesia

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / by Mick Chan / 10 August 2026 6:25 pm

The 2026 Mitsubishi Xpander facelift and the Xpander Cross facelift seven-seater MPVs have been shown at the 2026 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS 2026).

The B-segment MPV is offered in Indonesia as the Xpander and the Xpander Cross, the former sold in three variants (each with the choice of five-speed manual or continuously variable transmission) from 274,500,000 rupiah (RM63,191) to 348,000,000 rupiah (RM80,111), and the latter in two variants, the manual and the CVT Premium Package (348,000,000 rupiah/RM80,111 to 374,000,000 rupiah/RM86,102).

Both the Xpander and Xpander Cross measure 4,595 mm long, 1,750 mm wide and 1,750 mm tall with ground clearance of between 220 mm to 225 mm depending on variant, and both are seven-seaters.

Xpander (left), Xpander Cross (right); click to enlarge

Similarly, both versions are powered by a 1,499 cc naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine producing 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 141 Nm at 4,000 rpm, paired with the aforementioned five-speed manual or CVT.

In Thailand, there is also an electrified variant in the Xpander Hybrid facelift, which brings a 4A92 1,590 cc naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 95 PS at 5,100 rpm and 134 Nm at 4,500 rpm, combining with a 116 PS/255 Nm electric motor that draws from a 1.1 kWh lithium-ion battery, together driving the front wheels.

Suspension is by MacPherson struts in front and a torsion beam configuration at the rear, while braking is by discs in front and drums at the rear. Rolling stock is either 195/65R16 tyres on 16-inch alloys, or 205/55R17 tyres on 17-inch alloys for the Xpander, with the Xpander Cross getting wheels and tyres in the latter dimensions.

For exterior equipment, the Xpander and Xpander Cross get LED headlamps, DRLs, fog lamps and tail lamps, with lower-spec variants of the Xpander getting halogen units. The Xpander Cross is also differentiated from the Xpander with its X-shaped grille inserts, and twin bulging segments on the front and rear bumpers.

Xpander (left), Xpander Cross (right); click to enlarge

Inside, the Indonesian-market Xpander gets fabric upholstery while the Xpander Cross gets synthetic leather or fabric depending on variant, and both are available with a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen (lower variants of the Xpander get eight- or seven-inch touchscreen units).

Top variants of the Xpander, and the Xpander Cross each get electric parking brake, while others get a mechanical handbrake. The top variants of each also get wireless smartphone connectivity as well as USB-A and USB-C ports.

Active safety kit includes stability control, hill start assist, ABS, EBD and brake assist, with Active Yaw Control and six airbags for the Xpander Cross and top variants of the Xpander (lower variants get dual front airbags). Further kit includes a multi-view monitor on the top variants, parking sensors and keyless operation.

In Indonesia, the 2026 Mitsubishi Xpander facelift is priced from 274,500,000 rupiah (RM63,191) to 348,000,000 rupiah (RM80,111), and the 2026 Mitsubishi Xpander Cross facelift is priced from 348,000,000 rupiah (RM80,111) to 374,000,000 rupiah (RM86,102).

2026 Mitsubishi Xpander at GIIAS

Loading 24 photos…

2026 Mitsubishi Xpander Cross at GIIAS