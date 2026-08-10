2026 Yamaha XMax 300 Tech Max in Malaysia, RM28,499

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 August 2026 12:39 pm

Launched during the Yamaha GenBlu carnival in Setia Alam, Selangor, is the 2026 Yamaha XMax 300 Tech Max, priced at RM28,499 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Availability of the XNMax 300 in authorised Hong Long Yamaha Big Bike dealer showrooms in mid-August with bookings being taken now, and sold alongside the existing Yamaha XMax 250, priced at RM24,888.

Power for the XMax 300 Tech Max comes from a 292 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled SOHC Blue Core engine paired with an automatic CVT transmission. Power output is claimed to be 28 PS at 7,250 rpm with 28.9 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm, coming in an exclusive Crystal Graphite colour scheme with Tech Max-specific badging.

Electronic riding aids include keyless start, Yamaha’s Traction Control System (TCS), two-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) and Emergency Stop Signal (ESS). Riding information is displayed on a 4.2-inch full-colour TFT display with smartphone connectivity via Yamaha’s Y-Connect application, supporting integrated Garmin navigation, allowing riders to access turn-by-turn directions, incoming calls, messages and music playback through the display.

The 300 Tech Max comes with a premium leather-style seat aimed at improving comfort on longer rides and faux suede covering on the front cowl storage covers, while the footboards receive aluminium footplates for a more upmarket finish. The underseat storage compartment remains large enough to accommodate up to two full-face helmets, depending on helmet size and shell design.

Suspension for the Tech Max 300 is done with telescopic forks in front with 110 mm suspension travel, and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers in the rear with 79 mm of travel. Braking is with single hydraulic discs front and rear, with 267 mm diameter disc and two-piston calliper in front and 245 mm disc and single-piston calliper at the back.

Tyre sizing is 120/70-15 and 140/70-14, front and rear, respectively. Weighing in at 187 kg, the XMax 300 Tech Max carries 13-litres of fuel in the tank, while seat height is set at 795 mm, and LED lighting is used throughout, including the ‘X’ styled headlight.