2026 Yamaha XSR155 now in Malaysia, RM12,998

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 August 2026 10:47 am

A long time coming but the 2026 Yamaha XSR155 has finally been launched in Malaysia, bringing the retro-styled naked motorcycle to the local market at RM12,998, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The XSR155 is offered in three colour options – Malar Green, Classic Silver and Royale Black – with availability through its authorised dealers from the fourth quarter of this year.

Power comes from a 155 cc single-cylinder, SOHC, liquid-cooled engine featuring Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). The engine produces 18.9 hp at 10,000 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm, with drive sent through a six-speed gearbox equipped with an assist-and-slipper clutch.

The engine is housed in a Deltabox frame, while suspension consists of an upside-down (USD) fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The XSR155 rides on 17-inch aluminium wheels, fitted with 110/70 front and 140/70 rear tyres. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS fitted as standard.

Unlike Yamaha’s conventional underbone models, the XSR155 features a conventional motorcycle-style fuel tank mounted ahead of the rider, with a capacity of 10 litres. Kerb weight is rated at 137 kg while seat height is 810 mm.

Adding to its retro-modern styling, the latest XSR155 comes with LED lighting at both ends, while the instrumentation takes the form of a round digital LCD display that complements the motorcycle’s classic design. The ZSR155 is sold alongside Hong Long Yamaha current 155 cc motorcycle, the Yamaha MT-15, which is priced at RM12,498.