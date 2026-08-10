2026 Yamaha XSR155 now in Malaysia, RM12,998

A long time coming but the 2026 Yamaha XSR155 has finally been launched in Malaysia, bringing the retro-styled naked motorcycle to the local market at RM12,998, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The XSR155 is offered in three colour options – Malar Green, Classic Silver and Royale Black – with availability through its authorised dealers from the fourth quarter of this year.
Power comes from a 155 cc single-cylinder, SOHC, liquid-cooled engine featuring Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). The engine produces 18.9 hp at 10,000 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm, with drive sent through a six-speed gearbox equipped with an assist-and-slipper clutch.
The engine is housed in a Deltabox frame, while suspension consists of an upside-down (USD) fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The XSR155 rides on 17-inch aluminium wheels, fitted with 110/70 front and 140/70 rear tyres. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS fitted as standard.
Unlike Yamaha’s conventional underbone models, the XSR155 features a conventional motorcycle-style fuel tank mounted ahead of the rider, with a capacity of 10 litres. Kerb weight is rated at 137 kg while seat height is 810 mm.
Adding to its retro-modern styling, the latest XSR155 comes with LED lighting at both ends, while the instrumentation takes the form of a round digital LCD display that complements the motorcycle’s classic design. The ZSR155 is sold alongside Hong Long Yamaha current 155 cc motorcycle, the Yamaha MT-15, which is priced at RM12,498.
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Joke
Official Retail Price (RRP): RM12,998
Mandatory Standard Expenses
– Insurance (1st Party Comprehensive): ~RM400 – RM500
* Road Tax (155 cc): RM2
* JPJ Registration & Number Plate: ~RM100 – RM150
* Standard On-The-Road (OTR) Base: ~RM13,500 – RM13,700
Dealer Mark-Ups & Extra Charges
– Market Adjustment / Cash Penalty: RM1,000 – RM2,500
– Shop Handling & Document Fees: RM300 – RM800
– Bundled Accessories: RM500 – RM1,200
Estimated Real-World Dealer Price
– Fair Price (No/Low Mark-Up): RM13,800 – RM14,200
– Initial Batch / High-Demand Price: RM14,500 – RM16,000
same engine used in R15, Y16, MT15, NVX 155 and NMAX 155… ini recycle until kaw kaw….
Always watch and admired this one and now it’s here :)
Launched in Indonesia 3 years ago ..
Launched in Indonesia 3 years more ago …
Too many china made competitors.