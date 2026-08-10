iCaur V27 spotted in Malaysia – RHD RWD unit, 252 PS/300 Nm 1.5T REEV SUV, launching as CKD?

In Cars, iCaur, Local News, Spyshots / by Jonathan James Tan / 10 August 2026 6:25 pm

The biggest iCaur yet has been spotted in Malaysia, just weeks after it made its ASEAN debut at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026 and opened for booking in Indonesia. And it’s right-hand drive (RHD) – even the car that was at GIIAS recently was left-hand drive (LHD).

Shared by user Yuk-Hang Sit on the paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Facebook Group, the spotted iCaur V27 wears the same alloy designs as the ones on the RHD car that was unveiled at Beijing’s Auto China 2026 in April.

So they’re 19-inchers wrapped in 255/55 tyres (suggesting the RWD variant). The iWD (which is what iCaur calls all-wheel drive) variant packs huge 21s covered in 265/45 rubber – as you saw at GIIAS.

The iCaur V27 is 5,045 mm long (almost as long as a Range Rover!), 1,976 mm wide, 1,894 mm tall and has a 2,900 mm wheelbase (just 70 mm shy of a Hyundai Palisade‘s). It’s a REEV that can be plugged in (100 kW DC, 10-80% in 17 minutes).

No matter RWD or iWD, the engine is a H4J15 1.5 litre turbo unit with a claimed 45.79% thermal efficiency. It has only one job – to charge a 34.31 kWh battery that feeds one 252 PS/300 Nm rear motor on the RWD and two motors (455 PS/505 Nm altogether) on the iWD. iCaur touts a 200 km EV-only range, a 1,200 km combined CLTC range (about 980 km WLTP) and a 5.9-second 0-100 km/h time.

Indonesian specs include nine drive modes (Eco, Comfort, Sport, Individual, All-Terrain, Slippery, Mud, Loose, Uneven), a 600-mm wading depth, a 224-mm ground clearance, approach and departure angles of 24 and 23 degrees respectively, 15 Pioneer speakers, a 15.4-inch touch-screen and a glass roof split down the middle with what iCaur calls a ‘Starry Sky Island’ – a beam with two LED strips running across its length.

Auto parking, a brown interior and 21-inch alloys wrapped in 265/45 tyres are iWD-only items, while the RWD has a black interior and rolls on 19-inch alloys shod in 255/55 rubber. There are six airbags, a 540 camera and ADAS including AEB and ACC.

iCaur Malaysia officials have confirmed that the V27 will be sold on our shores. Its launch could coincide with the start of CKD local assembly at Chery’s new 1,280-acre Lembah Beringin plant; expected to be operational this year, the factory has received RM3.6 billion in investments over the past two years.