JomChargeX – new brand for Malaysian ultra-fast DC chargers above 200 kW; 1,200 kW planned, 20-70% 5 min

In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / 10 August 2026 5:43 pm

JomCharge has introduced new branding for its ultra-fast DC chargers with outputs above 200 kW, called JomChargeX. Identifiable through their black and orange wrapper, the new stations are being rolled out across highway R&R stops and fast food drive-thrus across the company’s growing network, and will be marked out within the app.

There are currently two outlets with the latest branding and chargers, the first being at the Sepang International Circuit near the paddock, within the SIC Motorsport Park compound. Three chargers dispense a total of 360 kW across six nozzles.

Meanwhile, JomCharge and Gentari’s stronghold in Xpark Sunway Serene is claimed to now be home to Malaysia’s fastest DC charger, supplying a whopping 480 kW across two nozzles. This outlet carries the Zeekr Power branding despite not being part of Zeekr’s co-branding deal with DC Handal announced last week.

Both stations are currently undergoing testing and have yet to be opened to the public. Further outlets are being planned to be opened in places like Ipoh, Tapah, Penang, Yong Peng and Johor Bahru.

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Most impressive is that JomChargeX has the headroom to support up to a massive 1,200 kW of power, which would be able to top up a compatible 1,000-volt EV from 20 to 70% in just five minutes, the firm claimed.

“One big roadblock to EV adoption in Malaysia has always been the question – ‘it takes five minutes to pump petrol, but it takes 30 minutes to charge an EV?'” said operator EV Connection managing director Lee Yuen How. “The EV industry had no direct answer to that previously – but now JomChargeX provides a solution to that, with charging speeds so fast that topping up an EV feels as quick and effortless as fuelling up a petrol car.”

With this technology, the company is going head-to-head with BYD, which has its own proprietary Flash Charging chargers that will be installed at selected Denza dealers in Malaysia, able to hit up to 1,500 kW. The Chinese conglomerate’s new Denza Z9GT is said to be able to charge from 10 to 70% in five minutes and from 10 to 97% in just nine minutes. Are you excited for the dawn of the ultra-fast charger in Malaysia?