JPJ seizes six vehicles used illegally as tourist transport

In Cars, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 10 August 2026 10:28 am

The Kelantan road transport department (JPJ) has seized two rental cars, a tourist rental car, a private car owned by a company, a private van owned by a company and an excursion bus in a crackdown on the misuse of private vehicles as paid transport without a permit, carried out July 27-28 and Aug 4, Bernama reports.

“This special operation was carried out following public complaints as well as the results of enforcement monitoring and intelligence. Among the offences detected were the use of private vehicles to carry tourists from airports, terminals, jetties and other locations to tourist destinations for a fee,” state JPJ director Mohd Misuari Abdullah said.

“The misuse of vehicle registration categories not only violates the law but can also compromise passenger safety, insurance coverage and consumer rights, besides creating unfair competition for taxi, e-hailing and tourist transport operators who operate legally,” he added.