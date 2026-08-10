Lexus RZ600e F Sport Performance now in Indonesia – 426 PS dual-motor, 525 km WLTC, carbon parts; RM823k

In Cars, International News, Lexus / by Gerard Lye / 10 August 2026 12:29 pm

The Lexus RZ600e F Sport Performance has made its debut at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). According to media outlets such as Kompas and CNN Indonesia, Indonesia only gets one unit of the special edition that is priced at 3.588 billion rupiah (about RM823k).

That makes it 44% more expensive than the regular RZ 500e that went on sale in Indonesia last November. For the extra, it gets the same powertrain as the RZ 550e F Sport that has two electric motors – one per axle – that are each rated at 227 PS (224 hp or 165 kW) and 269 Nm of torque.

However, the total system output is higher than the 550e at 426 PS (420 hp or 313 kW), although the 0-100 km/h time is the same at 4.4 seconds, as is the top speed of 180 km/h. Powering the whole setup is a 77-kWh battery, and the 600e also comes with steer-by-wire and Interactive Manual Drive (mimics an eight-speed auto, comes with shift paddles and simulated engine sounds) technologies.

For looks, the 600e sits 20 mm lower than the 550e, while its massive 20-inch brake discs and six-piston aluminium monoblock blue callipers hide behind 21-inch matte black alloy wheels from Enkei. Also unmissable are the carbon-finished bonnet, headlamp bezels, roof, dual rear wings, turning vanes and lower body mouldings. The body kit that adds to the presences comes in a black and Hakugin II (blue and white) colour scheme.

Given this is said to be the only unit in Indonesia, the doors were locked to limit access to the cabin. However, if you do manage to get into one, you’ll find F Sport Performance Ultrasuede 2 front sport seats in black with blue stitching, driver memory function and ventilation. The suede material is also applied to the door cards, while more black and blue accents can be found on the dashboard trim and front cupholders.