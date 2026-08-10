Malaysia EV brand sales in July 2026 – Proton smashes EV brand full-year EV record with five months to spare

In Cars, Local News / by Paul Tan / 10 August 2026 8:36 am

Proton has done it. According to the latest data from the road transport department (JPJ) for the month ending July 2026, a total of 2,928 Proton EVs were registered last month, and with it the national brand’s year-to-date (YTD) tally reaches 16,458 units, which means it has now overtaken the best full-year EV result any brand has ever recorded in Malaysia, with five months of 2026 still to go.

For context, BYD‘s championship-winning total for the whole of 2025 was 14,407 units. Proton has beaten that in seven months, powered by the eMas 5 and eMas 7, and looks set to comfortably clear 25,000 units by year-end.

BYD itself remains a clear second with 1,226 units in July (6,901 YTD), followed by Tesla in third with 605 units (2,567 YTD) as its quarter-end surge unwinds, and Zeekr in fourth with 476 units (2,562 YTD).

The big climber is iCaur, which rises to fifth with 449 units (3,022 YTD), overtaking Leapmotor, now sixth with 337 units (1,293 YTD). Perodua is seventh as it continues to ramp up the QV-E with 109 units (318 YTD), just ahead of MG in eighth with 107 units (946 YTD) and TQ Wuling ninth with 102 units (563 YTD).

In 10th is BMW with 79 units (455 YTD), followed by Dongfeng in 11th with 77 units (334 YTD) and Xpeng in 12th with 72 units (826 YTD). Great Wall Motor is 13th with 68 units (371 YTD) and Denza 14th with 64 units (281 YTD).

The remaining six brands in the top 20 are MINI in 15th with 54 units (361 YTD), Porsche 16th with 44 units (163 YTD), Honda 17th with 33 units (127 YTD), smart 18th with 28 units (180 YTD), Volvo 19th with 27 units (384 YTD) and Neta 20th with 12 units (102 YTD). Neta’s dozen was split between the X crossover with seven units and the smaller V hatchback with five. Chery finished level with Neta on 12 units in July but missed the top 20 on a lower year-to-date tally (88 versus 102).

In total, 6,937 EVs were registered in July, up 11.6% from June’s 6,215 units and the strongest EV month of the year so far. You can explore the full month-by-month and YTD breakdowns, by brand, model, body type and fuel, on our car sales data tool.