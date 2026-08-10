Malaysia’s top selling car makes in July 2026 – Perodua up 16% to 31.8k, Toyota’s best month

In Cars, Local News / by Paul Tan / 10 August 2026 6:59 am

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The road transport department (JPJ) has released its latest vehicle registration data for the month ending July 2026, and Perodua is once again on top. The national carmaker registered 31,842 units last month, up 15.7% from June and its second-biggest month of the year, bringing its year-to-date (YTD) total to 190,137 units.

Proton holds second place with 17,018 units, up 10.2% on the month, for a YTD tally of 115,028 units. Toyota stays third and posted its best month of the year with 11,822 units, up 21.8% on June (this figure also includes recon units), for a YTD total of 62,413 units.

Outside the top three is Honda in fourth with 5,369 units (32,918 YTD), followed by Omoda | Jaecoo in fifth with 1,309 units (9,119 YTD), holding steady as the leading Chinese brand.

The chasing pack tightened considerably in July. BYD climbed to sixth with 1,226 units (6,901 YTD), just ahead of Jetour in seventh with 1,216 units (6,264 YTD), which continues its strong run. Mazda slips to eighth with 1,027 units (7,030 YTD), while Mitsubishi is ninth with 1,012 units (7,779 YTD) and Chery 10th with 831 units (6,422 YTD). Just four units separate sixth from seventh, and barely 400 units covers sixth through tenth.

Great Wall Motor takes 11th with 747 units (3,913 YTD), followed by Lexus in 12th with 656 units (3,731 YTD). Tesla, boosted by its June quarter-end push, dropped back to 13th with 605 units (2,567 YTD) now that the delivery surge has passed. Mercedes-Benz is 14th with 579 units (4,499 YTD), BMW 15th with 518 units (3,509 YTD) and Zeekr 16th with 476 units (2,562 YTD).

As for the remaining four brands in the top 20, iCaur climbed to 17th with 449 units (3,022 YTD), followed by Nissan in 18th with 426 units (2,652 YTD), Isuzu 19th with 423 units (2,809 YTD) and Leapmotor 20th with 337 units (1,293 YTD).

Overall, the market kept climbing in July, with total new-vehicle registrations of 80,030 units, up 9.7% from June’s 72,943 units. You can explore the full month-by-month and YTD breakdowns, by brand, model, body type and fuel, on our car sales data tool.