Mercedes-AMG GT53 4-Door Coupé EV – 544 PS/800 Nm dual-motor AWD, 106 kWh battery, 809 km range WLTP

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / by Mick Chan / 10 August 2026 12:37 pm

The Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupé joins the GT 4-Door Coupé line-up to add a more affordable variant, reducing motor count to two (down from three motors of the GT63 and GT55) but retaining all-wheel-drive, while battery range has increased.

The dual-motor setup of the GT53 delivers a peak output of 544 PS and 800 Nm, or a maximum continuous output of 367 PS. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h takes a claimed 3.5 seconds with one-foot rollout (3.9 seconds without).

For comparison, this is 1.1 second longer than that achieved by the GT63, while top speed is 230 km/h or 250 km/h with the optional AMG Driver’s Package; the GT63 also has higher top speed at 300 km/h with the optional AMG Driver’s Package.

Electric architecture in the AMG GT53 is an 800-volt setup as on the GT63 and GT55, and similarly its battery is of the same 106 kWh capacity nett. Similarly, charging the GT53 can reach a peak of 600 kW DC, attaining a 10-80% state of charge in 11 minutes. Maximum range is 809 km on the WLTP standard, and a 10-minute charge adds a claimed 534 km (WLTP); as with the GT64 and GT55, AC charging tops out at 11 kW.

Where the GT63 simulates the sounds of the V8 engine from the AMG GT R through its AMGForce S+ sound mode, the GT53 mimics that of an AMG six-cylinder engine, thus also reflecting the positioning of the GT53 in the line-up.

Like on its more senior siblings, the GT53 gets AMG Ride Control air suspension with adaptive damping, variable through three modes; Comfort, Sport and Sport+. The GT53 also gets active aerodynamics, with a rear spoiler that varies its angle depending on speed, and an active rear diffuser extends to reduce drag and thus improve range at highway speeds.

Being a model variant, the interior architecture of the GT53 is shared with its siblings, and thus also features a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14-inch central infotainment screen. Here, the driver can configure the AMG Set-Up for various parameters to their preferences, along with the Aero Set-Up menu for finer control of the active aerodynamics.

Overall driving presets are offered through the AMG Drive Select with six modes; Comfort, Sport, AMGForce Sport+, Slippery, Eco and Individual. Also offered here is the ability to vary the vehicle’s sound characteristics, spanning a scale from Classic to Futuristic.

Customer deliveries of the Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupé begins this month, starting from 115,430 euros (RM543,848), the manufacturer stated. Meanwhile, right-hand-drive markets can be expected to receive customer units later this year, reported Autocar.