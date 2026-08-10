Penang state gov’t orders immediate suspension of ANPR parking enforcement system, to review its details

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 10 August 2026 11:08 am

The Penang state government has issued an order to suspend the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system used for issuing parking compounds. According to chief minister Chow Kon Yeow, the decision was made after the state government took into account public feedback and views regarding the implementation of the system.

“The state government will instruct both local authorities, Penang island city council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai city council (MBSP) to immediately suspend the implementation of ANPR and review its details,” he said in a post on Facebook.

He said that the matter was discussed during a meeting with Penang DAP chairman Steven Sim and deputy chairman Zairil Khir Johari. “What is important is that we listen to the people’s voices, review what is necessary to ensure that every policy implemented truly takes into account the interests of the people of Penang,” he added.

Last Friday, MBPP mayor Datuk A. Rajendran said that since the use of the ANPR system was implemented by MBPP in April last year, an average of about 7,000 parking offence compounds had been issued every month.

He said that the vehicles fitted with the ANPR system had enabled MBPP to detect parking offences more accurately compared with manual inspection methods, showing that the technology had helped improve the efficiency of parking enforcement, Bernama reports.

The ANPR system cross-checks number plates with the road transport department (JPJ) database. If a vehicle is found to be parked illegally or without payment, a compound fine notice is issued on the spot, with the owner’s details pulled directly from JPJ records.

He said that council tests showed that a one-minute grace period was sufficient for motorists to open the Penang Smart Parking app and complete payment, adding that motorists were required to pay as soon as their vehicles were parked in designated bays, even if they remained inside with the engine running. This of course had caused unease and concern among Penang residents.