PLUS Malaysia Taiping, Sg Perak, Bkt Gantang, Juru, Sg Bakap, Penanti R&Rs temporarily closed August 11-12

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 10 August 2026 2:37 pm

For those travelling in the next two days, take note that PLUS Malaysia has announced the closure of a number of its R&R (rest and relaxation) locations for cleaning works, set to take place on August 11 and 12 depending on location.

Closures on Tuesday, August 11 will involve the Taiping (Southbound) stop and the Bukit Gantang (Northbound) stop, both from 8am to 4pm. Closures on this date also involve the Juru (Southbound) stop, the Sungai Bakap (Northbound) stop and the Restoran Jejantas Penanti (Eastbound and Westbound) stop, from 7am to 3pm.

Closures on Wednesday, August 12 involve the Taiping (Northbound) stop from 8am to 4pm, and the Sungai Perak R&R (Southbound) from 10am to 4am. On both dates, petrol stations will maintain their usual operating hours, stated PLUS Malaysia.