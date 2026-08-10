Prasarana to run 24-hour public transport services for National Day, from night of Aug 30 into 31 – Fahmi Fadzil

In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / 10 August 2026 6:03 pm

In conjunction with this year’s National Day celebrations, Prasarana will operate public transport services around the clock from the night of August 30 into August 31, according to government spokesman Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil.

“Prasarana has committed to providing 24-hour public transport services in conjunction with National Day. We hope this will help more people come to Putrajaya,” he said, adding that the extension of bus and rail services during the period would make it easier for people to return home after the programme ends.

Separately, the communications minister said this year’s distribution of Jalur Gemilang will feature an improved magnet-based design that can easily be attached to and removed from vehicles, the New Straits Times reports. He said that this was in response to feedback gathered previously, in which motorists had indicated that they preferred a non-permanent option.

“From previous feedback, they prefer magnets over those that are stuck onto the vehicle. So this is an improvement we’ve made this year,” he said.