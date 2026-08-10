Proton eMas cars to be sold in Sri Lanka through David Pieris Holdings with distributorship agreement signing

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Gerard Lye / 10 August 2026 4:04 pm

Proton has announced it has signed a distributorship agreement with David Pieris Holdings (Private) Limited (DPHL) which will see the latter sell Proton eMas models in Sri Lanka.

DHPL is the holding company of the David Pieris Group, which initially focused on automobiles but has since expanded to include other businesses such as financial services, logistics and leisure services. With Proton being part of its portfolio, the company will leverage on its in-house financial services and logistics to support its new venture of selling eMas vehicles.

“Proton International Corporation is pleased to have signed a distributorship agreement with David Pieris Holdings as we believe they are the right partner to grow our presence in Sri Lanka. With their extensive resources and years of automotive experience, our ultimate ambition is for Proton to become the leading NEV brand in the country,” said Edmund Lim Meng Thong, CEO of Proton International Corporation (PICSB).

According to Proton, there are currently four export markets for eMas models, including Singapore, Trinidad and Tobago, Mauritius and Nepal. Sales in Sri Lanka are expected to begin later this year, bringing the number up to five, with Brunei also expected to join the list soon.

“The launch of Proton eMas has paved the way towards better market penetration for Proton International Corporation. For some markets, our NEV vehicles are the only models sold to carry the Proton brand while in markets that also have ICE offerings, our distributors are able to offer a more holistic mobility solution to their customers,” commented Lim.

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