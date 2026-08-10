Puspakom introduces AI-powered undercarriage inspections – 90% faster, among the first globally

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 10 August 2026 11:36 am

Puspakom has announced an undercarriage inspection system powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The vehicle inspection company says that it’s the first in Malaysia and among the first globally to harness AI in statutory commercial vehicle inspections.

Speed is the main benefit. Puspakom says that with AI, undercarriage inspections are a whopping 90% faster compared to a human-only effort.

“For example, reducing the time required for an AI-powered undercarriage inspection from 10 minutes to about one minute, a reduction of nearly 90% of the time gives a lorry driver approximately 10 additional minutes that can be spent on making deliveries, serving customers or simply getting home sooner. In an industry where time is money, this is invaluable,” said Puspakom CEO Mahmood Razak Bahman.

“At the same time, these efficiency gains allow us to inspect more vehicles each hour, increasing service capacity, reducing waiting times and contributing to a safer and more efficient transportation ecosystem for all Malaysians,” he added.

Developed in collaboration with Malaysian technology company Keymag, the AI system automates vehicle component and defect detection through intelligent image analysis. The system is capable of detecting defects such as corrosion, oil leaks, brake system faults, axle defects and structural damage with greater consistency while significantly improving inspection efficiency, Puspakom says.

Currently deployed on Puspaokom’s Mobile Truck Service for heavy commercial vehicles, the AI-powered undercarriage inspection system enables faster inspections ‘while maintaining the rigour and integrity of statutory vehicle inspections’.

Good as it is, humans are not being fully replaced by computers here. Final pass or fail decisions continue to be made solely by trained vehicle examiners, with the AI ‘serving as an intelligent decision-support tool that identifies potential anomalies for further verification’.

Efficiency aside, the AI system also provides digital inspection records that strengthen transparency and support objective verification should inspection findings be disputed, and this ensures every statutory inspection continues to meet the highest standards of safety, professionalism and regulatory compliance, Puspakom says.

Puspakom’s AI push does not end here, as the company is currently developing Astra, an above-carriage inspection solution, in collaboration with Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM). There will also be an AI-powered tyre inspection, and all these will be deployed in stages over the next 24 months.