Yamaha Y16ZR-R Arrives in Malaysia with 18.5 hp and TCS, RM10,888, Pramac Racing Edition at RM13,388

Now in Malaysia is the Yamaha Y16ZR-R, priced at RM10,888 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Less than a month after its debut in Vietnam, where it is known as the Exciter 155 VVA, the Y16ZR-R comes with significant updates since the model introduction in 2020.
Among the redesigned items are the body panels and a new LED headlight claimed to provide brighter and more uniform illumination. Three colour options are offered – Kouka Grey, Raijin Green and Yoru Black – and a two-year or 20,000 km warranty is provided against manufacturing defects.
Power comes from a revised 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine with Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system. Compression ratio has been increased to 11.6:1, raising maximum output to 18.5 hp at 9,500 rpm, up from 17.7 hp previously. Peak torque remains at 14.4 Nm, delivered at 8,500 rpm.
The engine is paired with a six-speed transmission and slip-and-assist clutch. Final drive gearing has also been revised, with the motorcycle now using a 14/48-tooth sprocket combination. Yamaha says the new gearing is designed to provide quicker acceleration, particularly at higher speeds.
Intake noise has also been tuned using a a specially shaped airbox and dedicated openings designed to channel intake noise towards the rider for a more engaging riding experience. Standard equipment is single-channel ABS for the front wheel as well as traction control, marking the first application of traction control on a Yamaha underbone motorcycle.
Riding information is shown on a redesigned digital LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity to Yamaha’s new Y-On application. Similar to Y-Connect, the system provides access to message and call notifications, maintenance information, riding-route data, fuel consumption information and the motorcycle’s last recorded location.
Suspension and braking is done with a 267 mm front disc with a two-piston caliper and telescopic fork, while the rear uses a 267 mm disc with a single-piston caliper and Kayaba monoshock. The Y16ZR-R rides on 17-inch wheels, fitted with 90/80 front and 120/70 rear tyres.
Priced at RM2,500 above the Standard version, the Y16ZR-R Pramac Racing Replica is limited to just 3,000 units. In addition to its distinctive Pramac Racing-inspired livery, the Limited Edition receives a premium Ohlins adjustable rear monoshock, giving buyers upgraded suspension hardware alongside the exclusive styling, with other specifications staying the same.
Comments
the loud noise from these Yamaha bikes really is a nuisance at 615am daily waking up sleeping neighbourhood across malaysia, no wait sorry that noise was not from bikes.
woo.. some fine tuning results in better power output. and compression ratio of 11.6:1 is no joke. i remember campro engines rarely goes beyond 10 figure… i wonder if they had consider the NO and NO2 emission from such high compression ratios… any expert in ICE to educate us in this aspect ?
what kind of idiot compares a 20 year old car engine with a modern bike engine .
Yamaha has to curb the retail shop mark up in their products! absurd advantage taken on public consumer and can’t believe it is still legal in business practice.
Mat rempit rejoice!
y15 y16 combined into 1 model.
11k for a 155cc kapchai? And that’s not including the significant markup by the shops that stupid kids lap up with tails wagging. Tsk. Give us a 200cc version with an 8L tank already. Now that would be a real upgrade. I’d trade in my old yammie with the kickstarter for that.