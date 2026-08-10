Yamaha Y16ZR-R Arrives in Malaysia with 18.5 hp and TCS, RM10,888, Pramac Racing Edition at RM13,388

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 August 2026 9:06 am

Now in Malaysia is the Yamaha Y16ZR-R, priced at RM10,888 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Less than a month after its debut in Vietnam, where it is known as the Exciter 155 VVA, the Y16ZR-R comes with significant updates since the model introduction in 2020.

Among the redesigned items are the body panels and a new LED headlight claimed to provide brighter and more uniform illumination. Three colour options are offered – Kouka Grey, Raijin Green and Yoru Black – and a two-year or 20,000 km warranty is provided against manufacturing defects.

Power comes from a revised 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine with Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system. Compression ratio has been increased to 11.6:1, raising maximum output to 18.5 hp at 9,500 rpm, up from 17.7 hp previously. Peak torque remains at 14.4 Nm, delivered at 8,500 rpm.

The engine is paired with a six-speed transmission and slip-and-assist clutch. Final drive gearing has also been revised, with the motorcycle now using a 14/48-tooth sprocket combination. Yamaha says the new gearing is designed to provide quicker acceleration, particularly at higher speeds.

Intake noise has also been tuned using a a specially shaped airbox and dedicated openings designed to channel intake noise towards the rider for a more engaging riding experience. Standard equipment is single-channel ABS for the front wheel as well as traction control, marking the first application of traction control on a Yamaha underbone motorcycle.

Riding information is shown on a redesigned digital LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity to Yamaha’s new Y-On application. Similar to Y-Connect, the system provides access to message and call notifications, maintenance information, riding-route data, fuel consumption information and the motorcycle’s last recorded location.

Suspension and braking is done with a 267 mm front disc with a two-piston caliper and telescopic fork, while the rear uses a 267 mm disc with a single-piston caliper and Kayaba monoshock. The Y16ZR-R rides on 17-inch wheels, fitted with 90/80 front and 120/70 rear tyres.

Priced at RM2,500 above the Standard version, the Y16ZR-R Pramac Racing Replica is limited to just 3,000 units. In addition to its distinctive Pramac Racing-inspired livery, the Limited Edition receives a premium Ohlins adjustable rear monoshock, giving buyers upgraded suspension hardware alongside the exclusive styling, with other specifications staying the same.