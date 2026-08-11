2026 MINI Countryman S Desert Night – inspired by Bahrain GP in Malaysia, 48 units, standard ACC, RM255k

In Cars, Local News, MINI / by Jonathan Lee / 11 August 2026 5:38 pm

MINI has introduced its second localised special edition of the third-generation U25 Countryman in Malaysia, the Desert Night. Said to be inspired by Formula 1’s unique, one-year-only Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia in October, the SUV has been dressed in black and gold highlights akin to the “striking beauty of the desert at night.”

Following hot on the heels of the Chinese New Year-themed Fiery Stallion in January, the CKD Desert Night is priced at RM267,333 on-the-road without insurance with a two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty (RM277,733 with a five-year warranty and service package).

That makes the car RM6,555 more expensive than the regular Countryman S All4 on which it’s based, although customers who place a booking before the aforementioned F1 race on October 4 will receive a RM12,000 cash rebate. This brings the price down to RM255,333, or RM262,733 with the warranty and service package.

The S suffix indicates that this is a petrol model, powered by a 2.0 litre B48 turbo four-cylinder engine that produces 204 PS and 300 Nm of torque. Paired with an seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission and All4 all-wheel drive, the car sprints from zero to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds on its way to a top speed of 228 km/h.

The exterior addenda includes a distinctive sand dune door stripe running down from the wing mirrors, along with a “Desert Night” black strip on the passenger-side front bumper that visually extends the grille “moustache”. The script also adorns the sail-like C-pillar insert, just above the “All4” badge.

Meanwhile, the aero rear windscreen fairings, tailgate and even the valve stem caps on the 20-inch Windmill Spoke two-tone alloy wheels feature a starry badge. Speaking of which, the rollers’ centre caps have been switched to gold from the usual black. Inside, MINI is flexing its customisation capabilities with 3D-printed Desert Night badges on the steering wheel and key cap, plus the recurring star roundels on the floor mats.

Beyond all those additions, the Desert Night is identical to the standard Countryman S, still coming in range-topping Favoured trim with features such as adaptive LED headlights, a 9.2-inch circular OLED touchscreen, a head-up display, dual-zone auto air-con, power-adjustable John Cooper Works sports seats, a Qi wireless charger, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system, a 360-degree camera system and a hands-free powered tailgate.

One change is the Driving Assistant Plus package, which includes Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functions such as adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist. This usually requires a subscription but is standard on the Desert Night, meaning that users won’t have to fork out the RM202 monthly fee or the RM4,481 one-time payment to unlock it.

The Desert Night is available exclusively in Smokey Green or Slate Blue, limited to 30 units and 18 units respectively. Both are paired with Vintage Brown upholstery, which replaced Dark Petrol (read: teal) on the 2026 model year Countryman S.