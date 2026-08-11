Are roof-mounted digital panels road-legal in Malaysia?

Cars are often used as advertising space for businesses, and digital display boards have also been used on vehicles for this purpose. Digital advertising boards have initially found to be mounted on the roofs of cars, where they were installed longitudinally for the ad content to be shown to the sides of the car.
There have recently been instances of digital boards installed in a transverse manner, where the content is shown to the rear of the vehicle, presumably to capture the attention of the motorists behind the car, such as shown in this image posted to Threads.
We reached out to our contact at the road transport department (JPJ) for clarity on the matter, specifically on the legality of the installation of advertising panels on a motor vehicle as depicted in the image above.
View on Threads
The road transport department has confirmed to paultan.org that such an installation is permitted under Rule 49 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, Rule 79A of the Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Rules 1959, and Rule 94 of The Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Rules 1959.
Responding to our further query on the brightness limit for digital advertisement boards, the department has shown paultan.org an internal circular which stated that LED advertisement boards:
- are required to have a brightness of no more than 1,000 nits
- are permitted to operate when the vehicle is in motion at speeds under 80 km/h
- have transitions between each displayed image of no more than one second
- must be deactivated or returned to its original state in the event of malfunction
Comments
how much “donation” did Loke receive from Grab to protect ehailing root panel?
Silau mata woi. Lepas tu rata2 mana ada bawa bawah 80km/h?
Kalau terbang melayang benda tu, yg belakang kena terus ke alam lain.
Ridiculous that these are allowed. The outrageously bright, huge LED billboards are bad enough, but now we’ve got these things? I guess it will take few people getting maimed and killed before this practice is put to a stop. And beyond the safety issue, aren’t we all just tired of being advertised to every waking moment of every day???
as halal as tabung haji and GISBH