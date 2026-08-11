Are roof-mounted digital panels road-legal in Malaysia?

In Cars, Local News, Safety / by Mick Chan / 11 August 2026 4:07 pm

Cars are often used as advertising space for businesses, and digital display boards have also been used on vehicles for this purpose. Digital advertising boards have initially found to be mounted on the roofs of cars, where they were installed longitudinally for the ad content to be shown to the sides of the car.

There have recently been instances of digital boards installed in a transverse manner, where the content is shown to the rear of the vehicle, presumably to capture the attention of the motorists behind the car, such as shown in this image posted to Threads.

We reached out to our contact at the road transport department (JPJ) for clarity on the matter, specifically on the legality of the installation of advertising panels on a motor vehicle as depicted in the image above.

View on Threads

The road transport department has confirmed to paultan.org that such an installation is permitted under Rule 49 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, Rule 79A of the Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Rules 1959, and Rule 94 of The Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Rules 1959.

Responding to our further query on the brightness limit for digital advertisement boards, the department has shown paultan.org an internal circular which stated that LED advertisement boards: