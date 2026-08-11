Bas Muafakat Johor now serves as feeder bus for KTM stations in Paloh, Kluang, Layang-Layang, Renggam

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 11 August 2026 5:44 pm

Good news for Johor commuters. Perbadanan Pengangkutan Awam Johor has announced that a few Bas Muafakat Johor (BMJ) routes will now function as feeder buses to KTM stations in Paloh, Kluang, Layang-Layang and Renggam. BMJ is free for Malaysian citizens.

For Kluang, bus KL004 makes a loop between Kluang’s Terminal Pengankutan Awam and the Paloh bus station. KL001 is from Kluang to Bandar Kluang while KL002’s route is from Kluang to Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom.

As for Renggam, bus SR002 is a loop from Renggam to Layang-Layang while SR004 takes one from Renggam to Kluang. All the routes above now stop at the KTM stations of the towns they serve. Exact timing of the buses and the stops in between the start/end points are in the graphics below.

These towns are not part of the KTM Shuttle Selatan that was launched in June (feeder buses for that, here), but they are connected to the main line served by the ETS, which stretches from Padang Besar in the north to JB Sentral in the south.