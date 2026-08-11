In Cars, International News / by Jonathan James Tan / 11 August 2026 5:19 pm

Looks quite a bit like a Denza B8, doesn’t it? Well, think of it as a more marhaen version. This is the X03, one of five models BAW brought to the just-concluded Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026. Yup, the seven-decade-old brand is now officially in Indonesia, with plans to CKD in West Java, no less.

Length, width, height and wheelbase are respectively 5,095, 2,038, 1,945 and 2,950 mm – really not far off the Denza B8’s 5,195, 1,994, 1,905 and 2,920 mm. Like the Denza, the BAW’s a body-on-frame 4WD SUV, but it’s not a PHEV, has only five seats and certainly doesn’t have anywhere near 612 PS and 760 Nm of torque.

Instead, it has a 185 PS/480 Nm 2.3 litre turbodiesel engine. There are double wishbones up front, multi links out back, ventilated disc brakes all around, a centre-locking diff, Comfort, Standard and Sport steering modes, a full-sized spare tyre on the back of the barn-door tailgate and a 170 km/h top speed.

Other numbers include approach and departure angles of 33 and 30 degrees respectively, and a 2,570-kg kerb weight. Those 18-inch alloys are wrapped in 265/70 all-terrain tyres.

Not much else is actually known (yet) about the BAW X03. This could be due to the fact that it’s extremely new – according to Autohome, the vehicle only surfaced a few days ago (yes!) and even so, through China’s industry and information technology ministry (MIIT) filings.

This makes the existence of a right-hand drive (RHD) car even more inconceivable – even if BAW wanted the X03 to go international first, only a quarter of the world is RHD. Reminds us of how the Chery Maxime had its world debut in Malaysia in 2015 – the RHD version was developed first. Anyway, the X03 is part of BAW’s iconic 212 series, though it’s much less hardcore than this one.