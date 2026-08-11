Electrified cars in Malaysia double in a year: one in six new vehicles registered is now a hybrid or EV

In Cars, Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 11 August 2026 9:17 pm

While the headlines follow individual EV launches, the bigger shift in Malaysia’s car market is happening quietly across the whole fuel mix. In July 2026, 15.7% of all new vehicles registered were electrified, meaning either a hybrid or a fully electric vehicle.

A year earlier, in July 2025, that figure was just 7.0%. In other words, the electrified share of the market has more than doubled in twelve months. Roughly one in every six new cars registered in July had a plug or a hybrid system, up from about one in fourteen a year ago.

Electrified share sat between 7% and 9% for most of 2025, ticked up to 12.4% in the December EV rush, and has trended higher through 2026 to peak at 16.3% in June before July’s 15.7%.

For most of 2025, hybrids outsold EVs comfortably. Through 2026 the two have converged, and they are now running neck and neck: July saw 6,937 EVs and 5,622 hybrids registered. The plug-in and full-hybrid crowd, led by the Japanese marques and Proton’s e.MAS 7 PHEV, is growing alongside the pure-electric surge rather than being replaced by it.

Petrol still powers the vast majority of the market, of course, and will for years yet. But at the current rate of change, the day when one in five new cars in Malaysia is electrified is no longer far off. You can explore the full fuel-mix breakdowns, by month, brand and model, on our car sales data tool.