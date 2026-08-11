Flood mitigation works at Jalan 223 food court in PJ will take six months to complete – part of RM40.5 mil plan

According to a report by The Star, flood mitigation works at Medan Selera Jaya 223 in Petaling Jaya are expected to take six months to complete from the time the appointed contractor receives the go-ahead to start work.

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“We have submitted an application to appoint a contractor with experience in on-site detention ponds, and we are awaiting approval from the state to enable us to make the appointment and carry out the works,” said Petaling Jaya mayor Datuk Mohd Yazid Sairi.

The food court is one of several hotspots identified as being at risk of flooding within the jurisdiction of the Petaling Jaya city council (MBPJ), which has identified possible solutions as well as contractors for flood mitigation projects in the city.

“There are projects that we have categorised as short-term, which need to be completed immediately within six months to a year, while others are long-term solutions. For now, priority will be given to short-term projects in areas that we have identified as recurring flood hotspots,” said Yazid.

Last month, it was reported that the Selangor state government would spend RM40.5 million on 39 projects as part of immediate and long-term mitigation plans to address flooding in Petaling Jaya. These include high-capacity drainage upgrades, automated flood gates, run-off pumping stations and an underground water detention pond to absorb downpours.

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