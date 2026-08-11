Hyundai Santa Fe Prime Hybrid – 235 PS, up to 1,000 km range, 7 seats, 10 airbags, limited units from RM173,000

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 11 August 2026 1:23 pm

Being Hyundai’s longest-running nameplate, the Santa Fe is undeniably one of the Korean carmaker’s strong staples. Over 26 years and five generations, the SUV has evolved gracefully in line with changing consumer needs and wants. The goal? To deliver space, style, efficiency and practicality in equal and exceptional measure.

It needs no introduction in Malaysia either, for various iterations of the iconic seven-seat SUV have served many families, their tag-along friends and their gear on almost everything from school runs to full-on balik kampung journeys for the best part of two decades.

This globally-trusted and renowned model is backed by the fact that Hyundai has been in the country for almost 30 years. The brand’s long and proven track record, supported by an established sales and after-sales network, stands proud amidst the influx of newcomers to the market. Age and experience can make all the difference.

Which brings us to the fifth-gen Santa Fe – easily the most revolutionary one ever. It boasts bold, angular and head-turning styling while retaining its practical, family-focused qualities. Launched in Malaysia last year, the vehicle really looks like nothing else on the road – a desirable attribute in an age when so many cars are beginning to look the same.

Take the Santa Fe Prime Hybrid. Its 1.6 litre turbo hybrid powertrain offers powerful efficiency, with a combined 235 PS/367 Nm output and a range of up to 1,000 km. It’s a self-charging hybrid, so you won’t need to bother with looking for chargers or installing one at home. Think of it as enjoying the benefits of a hybrid and the convenience of a petrol vehicle.

We’re talking about family transport here, so safety is absolutely paramount. The Santa Fe Prime Hybrid has no fewer than 10 airbags and a comprehensive Hyundai SmartSense ADAS suite, including AEB, ACC with stop and go, lane centring, and front and rear cross traffic alert with auto brake. Also, a rear seat reminder makes sure you leave no one precious behind.

With dual 12.3-inch curved displays, a digital-first cabin design, wireless connectivity and charging, premium materials and lots of USB-C ports, long journeys will be refined, convenient and comfortable. You and your passengers will certainly look forward to travelling in the Santa Fe Prime Hybrid.

Then there’s space – at 2,815 mm, the wheelbase is 65 mm longer than before. This translates to more legroom and, in particular, second- and third-row headroom. The third row reclines 10 degrees more than before, and easy access comes from a one-touch tilt-and-slide function for the second row. Practicality personified!

Fold the third row and the boot can swallow a significant 628 litres; fold the second row as well and you get a cavernous 1,949 litres. Both rows fold completely flat, which not only maximises space but gives you a huge terrace-like lounging area when you’re not carrying any items. How’s that for versatility?

Need more reasons to take the plunge? Under Sime Darby Auto Hyundai’s Merdeka campaign, limited units of the Santa Fe Prime Hybrid are being offered from just RM173,000, inclusive of up to RM38,000 in cash rebates, an eight-year/160,000 km warranty, eight times’ free scheduled service and high trade-in support.

Also, thanks to Hyundai Malaysia’s ongoing Durian Runtuh campaign, buyers could win exciting prizes including a Hyundai Stargazer – yes, a whole new car!

So test drive the Santa Fe Prime Hybrid today at Sime Darby Auto Hyundai showrooms in Ara Damansara, Penang and Tebrau, Johor. For more information, you can call 1-300-13-8118, send a WhatsApp message or visit Sime Darby Auto Hyundai’s official website, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages.