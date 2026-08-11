Motorcycle with BMW car number plate seized by police

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 August 2026 10:55 am

A joint enforcement operation conducted by police Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (JSPT) and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) along Jalan Ampang early Sunday morning resulted in the seizure of a motorcycle found displaying a registration number registered to a BMW passenger vehicle. The joint operation, which took place between 2:00 AM and 5:00 AM, focused primarily on motorcycle inspections and roadworthiness compliance.

The motorcycle bearing the car’s registration number was intercepted while being ridden by an 18-year-old male, accompanied by his 17-year-old girlfriend as a pillion rider. Investigations revealed that the vehicle belonged to the pillion rider’s father, who had purchased it four months prior in Tanjung Malim. reports The New Straits Times.

According to the 17-year-old passenger, she was unaware that the machine was displaying illegal plates. She noted that her boyfriend frequently operated the vehicle as she did not possess a valid riding licence, adding that the duo were returning from a family birthday celebration and a late-night stroll when they were detained.

In a separate incident during the same operation, enforcement officers detained a 19-year-old rider from Cheras following a brief attempt to evade the roadblock. Subsequent checks on his motorcycle revealed multiple severe roadworthiness non-compliances, including expired Road Tax (LKM), lack of valid insurance coverage, and a completely non-functional rear braking system.

Officers also nabbed a post-SPM youth riding his father’s motorcycle, which was fitted with an unapproved aftermarket exhaust system. The rider admitted to performing the modification himself to achieve a louder exhaust note based on a peer recommendation.

JPJ and JSPT remind all road users — particularly motorcycle riders — that riding without valid insurance, operating unregistered or misclassed license plates, and making unauthorised exhaust modifications violate the Road Transport Act 1987. Vehicle owners are advised to regularly audit their vehicle’s legality and mechanical safety before taking to public roads.