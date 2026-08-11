New Kia 3S in Kuching opens, operated by Heng Lian

In Cars, Kia, Local News / by Danny Tan / 11 August 2026 11:28 am

There’s a new Kia 3S centre in Kuching, and it’s operated by Heng Lian, an established name in the local auto scene. The new outlet is located on Jalan Abell in Sarawak’s capital city.

This 4,796 sq.ft. EV-ready 3S centre has a showroom that fits three display vehicles, while the service centre is equipped with two work bays, capable of handling up to 260 vehicles per month. It’s also outfitted with Kia’s latest diagnostic tools and customers can enjoy a lounge with free WiFi and drinks/snacks.

“The opening of the Kia Kuching Heng Lian Enterprise Bhd 3S Dealership is an important step for us. It strengthens Kia’s presence in Malaysia and brings our brand closer to customers in East Malaysia. Together with our dealer partners, we are committed to delivering excellent products, a seamless ownership experience, and the highest standards of customer care,” said Kia Sales Malaysia president and CEO Hyung Ho Kim.

“We are proud to announce the opening of the Kia Kuching 3S Centre. With over four decades of experience in the automotive industry, Heng Lian aims to deliver the high standards of sales and aftersales service that come with every Kia vehicle. The RM 1.5 million investment in this facility underscores our commitment to supporting Kia’s growth in East Malaysia,” said Heng Lian Enterprise MD Kevin Law.

Showroom hours are from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm daily, but the service centre is closed on Sundays. With this latest addition to the network, Kia now has 26 dealerships across Malaysia.