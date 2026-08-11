Nissan Qashqai e-Power achieves new world record for longest journey by a non-plug-in extended-range EV SUV

Nissan’s third-generation e-Power hybrid system has earned the company a Guinness World Record entry after a Qashqai equipped with the technology covered a total of 1,980 km on a single tank. This was enough for the Qashqai e-Power be secure the title of longest journey completed by a non-plug-in extended-range electric vehicle SUV without external charging or refuelling.

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According to the company, the attempt took place in Colombia from July 14 to 17 this year, with the SUV travelling from Bogota to the Caribbean coast. Along the way, official judges independently monitored and verified every stage of the journey that covered a wide variety of road, traffic and driving conditions.

“This fantastic record once again shows the capability of the latest generation of e-Power technology. Qashqai e-Power delivers efficiency, refinement and EV-like driving performance that we have focused around real customer driving needs. It also plays an important role in Nissan’s electrification journey, helping more drivers experience the benefits of electric driving as they move towards a fully electric future,” said Richard Candler, Nissan corporate executive of family, product and components strategy.

The e-Power setup features a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-three petrol engine that has been improved with the company’s StarC production concept for more stable combustion when the engine is running lean at the fixed rev range for electricity generation – thermal efficiency is at 42%.

The previous VC-Turbo variable compression technology has also been ditched in favour of a simpler but larger turbocharge, while the use of 0W-16 engine oil reduces internal friction further. While the engine is made to run more efficiently, it continues to play no part in driving the wheels and only acts as a generator for a battery.

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Said battery has the same energy capacity as before at 2.1 kWh but now powers a more integrated electric drive unit that combines the traction motor, generator, inverter, reducer and increaser into a single modular unit.

The deeper integration results in slightly more power and better efficiency, the latter seeing the SUV officially being rated for up to 1,200 km of range following the WLTP standard. With some light-footed pedal work, careful route planning and discipline, it looks like the Qashqai e-Power can go even further, as exemplified by the record.

GALLERY: 2025 Nissan Qashqai e-Power

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