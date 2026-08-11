Perodua Traz becomes best-selling SUV in July 2026

In Cars, Local News, Perodua / by Harvinder Sidhu / 11 August 2026 8:40 pm

Malaysia has a new best-selling SUV, at least for now. In July 2026 the Perodua Traz finished top of the SUV chart with 2,244 registrations, the first time the model has led the segment since it went on sale at the end of last year. It is a milestone worth putting in context, because the picture over the full year still looks rather different.

For the first half of 2026 the Proton X50 was the SUV to beat, leading every single month from January to June. The Traz, launched only in December 2025, spent that stretch settling in behind it, usually sitting second or third as production ramped up. July is where the lines cross: the Traz climbed to 2,244 units while the X50 eased back to 1,953, handing Perodua the top spot for the first time. Watch the orange line too, the Toyota Yaris Cross came on stream in volume from May and is now a fixture in the top four.

The July podium underlines how tight it was. The Traz led on 2,244, its own stablemate the Ativa was right behind on 1,959, and the X50 a whisker further back on 1,953, so the gap covering the top three was under 300 units. The Traz’s T-badged twin the Toyota Yaris Cross followed in fourth on 1,381.

Over the whole year, the X50 is still on top. Across January to July the Proton has racked up 15,599 registrations against the Traz’s 12,997 and the Ativa’s 12,069, so one strong month does not yet make the Traz the year’s best-selling SUV.

What it does show is momentum: the Traz is climbing while the X50 has drifted down from its early-year highs, and with the Yaris Cross still ramping the segment is getting more crowded at the top. If July was not a one-off, the second half of 2026 could turn into a genuine fight for the SUV crown.