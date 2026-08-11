PLUS Johor extra lane project – road diversion, temp stop from Senai Utara to Kulai tonight for rock blasting

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 11 August 2026 9:40 am

PLUS users, take note. There will be temporary road diversions and stoppage of traffic from Senai Utara to Kulai in Johor tonight. It’s for rock blasting works as part of the extra lane project on the E2 in the state.

The exact location on the North South Highway is KM19.8 northbound and southbound. The diversion will be from 10pm tonight (August 11) till 5am tomorrow morning. This is for the preparation and clean-up works.

The actual rock blasting will happen from 1am to 1.30 am, and traffic will be temporarily stopped during this period. This is to ensure safety for all when the blast happens, and the road will be reopened as soon as possible once clean up works and safety checks are complete, PLUS says.

Highway users are advised to plan their journey and follow the signs and crew at the work site. Drive safe.