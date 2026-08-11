Repeat offenders of road traffic rules who end up in court may be recorded in database – Bukit Aman JSPT

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 11 August 2026 11:11 am

The Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) is proposing that repeat offenders of traffic rules with violations that end up in court be recorded in a database, reported The Star.

The department aims for this to track and identify drivers who repeatedly break traffic rules, and the proposed system would not just focus on drink-driving offences found through Ops Mabuk, but record all traffic offences resulting in convictions, said JSPT director Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali.

“The system will enable us to identify individuals who repeatedly commit traffic offences, allowing for more effective enforcement and monitoring of repeat offenders,” Muhammed Hasbullah said. In principle, all offences under the Road Transport Act which have undergone the legal process and have resulted in court-imposed penalties would be recorded in the database, he said.

The data will help authorities identify patterns of repeat offences and support the effort to enhance enforcement and improve road safety, and strengthen the management of data on repeat traffic offenders in the country, he said.

“It is currently being developed in collaboration with the police’s information technology unit to ensure it meets operational and legal requirements. With the system still being finalised, the timeline for its pilot phase or full implementation will be announced once it is ready for launch,” the JSPT director said.

Consideration for the database came after the high number of road fatalities involving drivers under the influence of substances recorded since 2023 despite amendments to the Road Transport Act in 2020 to increase penalties for such offences.

According to the JSPT director, Kuala Lumpur recorded the most arrests this year with 268 suspects caught, followed by Johor with 223 arrests, while Selangor saw 182 arrests. The most arrests involved those aged between 31 to 40, with 352 arrests.

The JSPT continues to be open to working with the road transport department (JPJ) on initiatives to enhance traffic enforcement and road safety, Muhammed Hasbullah said. “Any proposal, including system integration or policy improvements, will need to be discussed comprehensively with the relevant agencies before a decision is made,” he said.