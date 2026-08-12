2026 Ariic Gobi 250 scooter in Malaysia, RM13,988k

In Ariic, Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 August 2026 6:22 pm

Now on sale in Malaysia is the 2026 Ariic Gobi 250 scooter, priced at RM13,988. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration, and the Gobi 250 is offered in three colours – Carbon Black, Velocity Grey and Mystic Purple – while a two-year, unlimited mileage warranty is offered against manufacturing defects.

Powered by a four-valve, liquid-cooled single-cylinder mill displacing 249 cc, the Gobi 250 produces 22.4 PS at 8,000 rpm with 23.5 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. Power goes through. CVT gearbox and belt drive to the rear wheel, ion typical scooter fashion.

The Gobi 250 carries 12.5-litres of fuel in the tank, while dry weight is listed at 176 kg. Riding aids include switchable traction control and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear, with switchable two-channel ABS for off-road riding as standard equipment. The front end of the Gobi 250 is held up by upside-down telescopic forks and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers in the rear.

All the necessary riding information is displayed on a TFT-LCD display with connectivity to the rider’s smartphone via the MotoFun app and Bluetooth connectivity. Riding conveniences include keyless ignition, Type-A and Type-C USB charging ports and underseat storage.

LED lighting is used throughout including the headlight, tail light, turn signals and hazard lights. Also fitted is a front dash cam and crash bars, while a two-position adjustable windshield provides a measure of wind protection for the rider.