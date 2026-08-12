2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line priced from RM239k in Malaysia – RM48k more than Elegance; 2.0 TSI, more kit

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Volkswagen / by Gerard Lye / 12 August 2026 7:24 pm

We finally have official pricing for the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, which is the top variant of the seven-seat SUV that succeeds the Tiguan Allspace. This comes just a month after the Tayron went on sale in Malaysia last month, although we were only provided final pricing for the base Elegance at the time.

Getting straight to the point, the Tayron R-Line goes for RM238,574 on-the-road without insurance, which makes it RM48,064 more than the Elegance at RM190,510. These figures are inclusive of a two-year/unlimited-mileage manufacturer’s warranty and five years roadside assistance.

With the Volkswagen Assurance Package (VAP) that extends the manufacturer’s warranty to five years and adds a five-year/75,000-km maintenance package, the asking price for the R-Line becomes RM250,074, or RM49,464 more than the Elegance with VAP at RM200,610.

It’s worth pointing out that R-Line’s pricing with VAP is less than the estimated range of between RM259,000 and RM269,000 announced during the Tayron’s launch. We should also mention that the Elegance’s price has been slightly revised downwards from launch by RM150.

2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line (left), Elegance (left); click to enlarge

The premium for the R-Line nets you a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that serves up 265 PS (261 hp or 195 kW) and 400 Nm of torque. Mated to the TSI mill is a seven-speed DSG wet dual-clutch transmission, with drive going to all wheels via Volkswagen’s 4Motion system.

This setup is a lot more powerful than what you get with the Elegance, which features a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine augmented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system to make 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) and 250 Nm. The Elegance’s eTSI also gets a seven-speed DSG wet dual-clutch transmission, but drive only gets sent to the front wheels.

Given its increased grunt, the R-Line will get from 0-100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds, while the Elegance needs 9.6 seconds. The trade-off is fuel consumption, which is rated at 8.5 litres per 100 km for the R-Line and 6.1 litres per 100 km for the Elegance.

You’ll easily spot an R-Line by the sportier design of its front bumper, radiator grille and rear bumper, which are accompanied by 20-inch ‘York’ black alloy wheels (225/40R20 tyres) that are larger than the 18-inch ‘Napoli’ alloys (235/55R18 tyres) on the more subtly-bumpered Elegance.

2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line (left), Elegance (left)

The R-Line’s exterior lighting package includes IQ. Light matrix LED headlamps with high beam assist as well as 3D-effect LED taillights with dynamic turn signals. These are upgrades over the Elegance’s LED Plus headlamps and taillights, the latter still with a 3D effect but lacking dynamic turn signals. Both variants come with illuminated Volkswagen logos front and rear with accompanying light strip, a hands-free powered tailgate, roof rails, LED daytime running lights and illuminated door handle recesses.

On the inside, the R-Line and Elegance both share ‘Varenna’ leather upholstery, a 30-colour ambient lighting system, 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro, triple-zone climate control, dual wireless phone charging pads, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support and 2-3-2 seat layout with sliding and folding second-row seats (just folding for the third row).

The R-Line differentiates itself by having blue piping instead of white on its ergoActive Plus front seats, which offer the same memory, heating, ventilation and massage functions, along with 12-way power adjustment and pneumatic lumbar support as the seats in the Elegance.

Additionally, the range-topper also comes with a black headliner (ceramic colour in the Elegance) and R-Line-specific front scuff plates. Meanwhile, Artvelours trim (suede-like) is applied on the R-Line’s dashboard (with aluminium accents) and door cards instead of the Elegance’s Ornamental Wood dashboard trim and leatherette door trim.

2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line (left), Elegance (left)

On the tech front, the extra paid for the R-Line sees the inclusion of a 15-inch Discover Pro Max touchscreen infotainment system, which is an upgrade over the Elegance’s 12.9-inch Discover system. The R-Line also gets a head-up display (absent in the Elegance) and an 11-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, the latter an improvement from the Elegance’s eight-speaker standard setup.

As for safety and driver assistance systems, the entire Tayron range comes standard with nine airbags, ESC, driver monitoring, a tyre pressure monitor and Volkswagen’s IQ. Drive suite of ADAS functions.

The last in that list consists of functions such as adaptive cruise control, Travel Assist (works with ACC and includes lane keep assist), Front Assist (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring, Side Assist (blind spot monitoring) with rear traffic alert and exit warning, lane centring assist, Emergency Assist as well as Park Assist Plus (assisted parking) with Park Distance Control. One notable difference is fitment of an around-view monitor for R-Line, while it’s a regular rear-view camera for the Elegance.

The Tayron, like the Tiguan Allspace, is locally assembled (CKD) in Pekan, Pahang. You can choose from five exterior finishes: Oryx White Pearl, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Dolphin Grey Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic and Oyster Silver Metallic. Once again, the R-Line goes for RM238,574, or RM250,074 with VAP, while the Elegance is RM190,510, or RM200,610 with VAP. Which one would you go for?

2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

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2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line brochure

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2026 Volkswagen Tayron Elegance

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2026 Volkswagen Tayron Elegance brochure