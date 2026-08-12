2026 WMoto Nexy 180+ in Malaysia, priced at RM9,288

In Bikes, Local Bike News, WMoto / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 August 2026 5:03 pm

Getting its official launch in Malaysia is the 2026 Moto Nexy 180+, priced at RM9,288 recommended retail. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and there are four colours offered – Midnight Black, Nardo Grey, Magic Blue and Xtreme White.

Power for the Nexy 180+ comes from a single-cylinder, four-stroke, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine displacing 174 cc. The Nexy 180+ produces 18.5 PS at 8,500 rpm with 17.2 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, going to the rear wheel via automatic CVT gearbox and belt drive.

Front suspension is done with telescopic forks giving 103 mm of travel, while the rear of the Nexy 180+ is held up by twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers with 130 mm of travel. A four piston calliper and 260 mm diameter disc stops the futon wheel while the back gets a 220 mm disc and single-piston floating calliper, while two-channel ABS is standard equipment.

Tyre sizing is 110/70 rubber on a 14-inch wheel in front and 130/70 tyre on the 13-inch rear wheel. Eight-litres of fuel is carried in the tank, while weight is listed at 136 kg (dry) with seat height set at 765 mm.

Riding information is displayed on a six-inch TFT display with Carbit and RoadCam app connectivity to the rider’s smartphone, with a front mounted dash cam. Riding aids include traction control and tyre pressure monitoring and other conveniences include keyless ignition with a mechanical key, Type-A and Type-C USB charging ports, and a side-stand safety switch.

There is also a magnetic front storage pocket inside the front cowl, while a windshield keeps weather off the rider and a seat with backrest improves riding comfort. LED lighting is used throughout, including projector headlight, daytime running light (DRL), tail light, signal lights and hazard lights, as well as a low-beam auxiliary lamp.