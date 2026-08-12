Bahrain GP in Malaysia ticket prices leak – 3-day MyKad special pricing from RM200 to RM2k for F1 Sepang race

In Formula 1, Local News, Motorsports / by Jonathan Lee / 12 August 2026 5:42 pm

Two weeks after the bombshell news that Malaysia was hosting the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix this year (that was…not on my bingo card), the Bahrain International Circuit has leaked ticket prices for the race at the Sepang Circuit, happening on October 4. Remember, while Malaysia is hosting the event, the Bahraini government is retaining proceeds from ticket sales, as it is bankrolling F1’s prohibitive hosting and licencing fees.

As you can imagine, we’re a world away from the bargain prices we’ve been used to – tickets for the final 2017 edition started from under RM60. But they’re still fairly reasonable, with a three-day pass costing just RM200 for Hillstand G (overlooking Turns 4, 5 and 6) and RM809.60 for Hillstands B (Turns 13 and 14) and C (Turns 9, 10 and 11).

The seated and covered grandstand tickets are not significantly more expensive, starting from RM1,291.40 for Grandstand F (arguably the best view, overlooking Turns 7 and 8, the Turn 15 hairpin, the Main Grandstand complex and around 50% of the entire track) and rising to RM1,386 for Grandstand K1 (Turns 1 and 2). The seats that most punters will want, the Main Grandstand itself, will run you a relatively steep RM2,083 for three days.

Contrast these figures with those for the Singapore Grand Prix the following week, where even the cheapest three-day pass will set you back S$548 (RM2,240) – although to be fair, this does include access to the Sprint Race on Saturday.

We should point out that these prices are for Malaysians with a valid MyKad. Foreign visitors will need to fork out a bit more money for these tickets – US$218.90 (RM895) for Hillstands B and C, US$376.39 (RM1,538) for Grandstand F, US$350.13 (RM1,431) for Grandstand K1 and US$566.05 (RM2,314) for the Main Grandstand. Hillstand G is reserved for MyKad holders.

The ticketing page has been taken down from the Bahrain Circuit website, and you can’t buy those tickets just yet. We’ll update with more information as soon as we get it. In case you were wondering how this race came about, or about its quirky name, read the news here.