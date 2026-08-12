Zeekr Bandar Sri Damansara service centre by Carro launched – end-to-end aftersales support, with B&P

In Cars, Local News, Zeekr / by Anthony Lim / 12 August 2026 6:51 pm

Carro Malaysia has opened its first dedicated service facility for Zeekr in Bandar Sri Damansara. This marks a major milestone in Carro’s growing partnership with Zeekr since its appointment as an authorised Zeekr dealer in June 2025.

Located at No. 31, Persiaran Industri, Bandar Sri Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, Zeekr Service Centre Sri Damansara is a full-fledged service facility providing end-to-end aftersales support on top of standard dealer warranty, insurance and financial solutions.

Besides providing comprehensive technical and warranty support, the facility is equipped to handle all maintenance and repair needs of Zeekr electric vehicles. Key services offered at the new facility include periodic maintenance, which includes scheduled servicing, advanced software diagnostics and preventive maintenance.

It is also equipped to handle body and paint repairs, providing specialised repair and refinishing services adhering strictly to factory standards and technical guidelines.

“This is a really exciting step for us as we continue to grow our presence and expand our business alongside Zeekr in Malaysia. We’re seeing a growing market for electric vehicles, and providing world-class aftersales care is essential if we want to give EV owners complete peace of mind,” said Fong Hon Sum, CEO of International Marketplace at Carro.

“Our expertise within the automotive sector positions us to handle complex repairs, maintenance and body work, and we look forward to delivering exceptional service at our first dedicated service centre for Zeekr vehicles,” he added.

“The expansion of our dedicated aftersales network is vital as our owner base continues to grow across Malaysia, Our partnership with Carro represents a significant step forward in enhancing both our retail network and aftersales capabilities, ensuring our customers enjoy effortless accessibility and long-term ownership support, ” said Zeekr Malaysia GM Eddy Lu.

Zeekr Service Centre Sri Damansara is open from 9am to 5.30pm on Mondays to Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays and public holidays.

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