Honda at GIIAS 2026 – Super-One EV kei car, Civic e:HEV RS with S+ Shift, HR-V with Mugen accessories package

In Cars, Honda, International News / by Mick Chan / 12 August 2026 1:09 pm

Honda brought a selection of models to the 2026 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS 2026), ranging from a showcase of the Super-One electric kei car to the HR-V Mugen and the Civic e:HEV RS with S+ Shift technology.

The Super-One was at first almost certain to come to Malaysia, with a camouflaged example sighted road-testing in Malaysia. This gets a powertrain with 64 PS and 162 Nm, the former figure being the mandated limit for kei cars in Japan, though a Boost Mode can be activated to release the full 95 PS.

A 29.6-kWh battery provides range of 205 km on the WLTP cycle, and supports up to 50 kW DC charging, as well as 6 kW AC charging. Its charging port is a CCS2 unit at the front of the vehicle.

In Indonesia, the Super-One is priced at 438 million rupiah, or RM100,250, which places it in a price segment that falls short of the threshold of the Malaysian MITI’s new regulations for fully imported (CBU) electric vehicles.

This effectively sets a RM300,000 minimum price for imported electric vehicles. As this is unlikely to be locally assembled in Malaysia, the Super-One is essentially ruled out.

Certainly more likely to arrive in Malaysia is the Civic e:HEV RS with Honda’s S+ Shift technology from the Prelude, which is a system that simulates the gearshifts of an eight-speed transmission.

Mechanically, the hybrid variant continues to feature a 184 PS/315 Nm e-motor and single-speed transmission to drive the front wheels, with the 141 PS/182 Nm petrol engine only engaging the driveline directly at higher speeds where it is most efficient. Combined, this powertrain outputs 203 PS.

Key specifications of the Civic e:HEV RS in Indonesia are black 17-inch wheels (as found in on the Malaysian-market V variant), black door handles and RS badges, the Honda Sensing suite of ADAS functions, and 10.2-inch digital instrument display.

Equipment also includes a Bose 12-speaker sound system, eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat and four-way power adjustable front passenger seat, wireless device charger and more. The Civic e:HEV RS in Indonesia is priced at 699 million rupiah (RM158,200).

Also shown at GIIAS 2026 is the Honda HR-V Mugen, a kitted-out version of the RS e:HEV variant that adds front and rear under spoilers, side skirts, a rear spoiler, carbon-fibre side mirror caps, Mugen side decals and tailgate emblem, and a Mugen RS Sport exhaust silencer.

Also included are door visors and emblems, while inside there are Mugen floor mats, as well as Mugen scuff plates for the front and rear door sills.

Its unchanged mechanical specification means the use of the 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine that outputs 106 PS and 127 Nm, serving as a generator for the battery that feeds a 131 PS/253 Nm electric motor.

GALLERY: Honda Super-One at GIIAS 2026

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GALLERY: Honda HR-V Mugen at GIIAS 2026

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GALLERY: Honda Civic e:HEV RS with S+ Shift at GIIAS 2026