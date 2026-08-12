Jetour Tourer/TX leaked – sub-T1 EV to compete with Atto 3, eMas 7; up to 374 PS, global sales possible

In Cars, International News, Jetour / by Jonathan Lee / 12 August 2026 7:44 pm

Jetour TX concept

Jetour is on a roll – fresh from launching the T2 and T1 globally, it will follow those up with several new models set to be revealed next week at the Chengdu Motor Show. The most intriguing of these is an electric SUV that will sit at the bottom of the lineup size-wise.

Expected to be called the Tourer, the car has recently appeared in a filing with China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT), as reported by Autohome. It was shown in styling model form as the TX concept at Auto China in Beijing earlier this year, and it will make it to production pretty much unchanged.

The pert, boxy design with its wraparound windscreen design and chiselled, chamfered surfacing carries shades of the successful T2, albeit without an overtly Defender-esque look. Instead, the most distinctive feature is the full-width gloss black bar on the front and rear, housing quad round head- and taillights.

Jetour TX concept

Data from the filing shows that the Tourer will measure 4,475 mm long, 1,880 mm wide and 1,710 mm tall. That would make it much smaller than the deceptively large T1 (4,705 mm long) and the T2 (4,785 mm long), while its 2,735 mm wheelbase would be 65 mm shorter. It will ride on 18- and 19-inch wheel options, the latter with a dish-like design.

That sizing would put the Tourer within spitting distance of the BYD Atto 3 (4,455 mm long; second-generation model is much longer, at 4,665 mm) and Proton eMas 7 (4,615 mm long). It will split the difference in terms of performance, with the single-motor version making 272 PS (200 kW) and the dual motor offering all-wheel drive and 374 PS (275 kW).

A report by Australia’s CarExpert suggests that the Tourer could make its way to global markets, Jetour having trademarked the TX name alongside several others Down Under. Would you like to see the Tourer or TX in Malaysia to enter the highly-competitive C-segment electric SUV market? Let us know in the comments.

GALLERY: Jetour TX concept at Auto China 2026