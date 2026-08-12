JPJ seizes five motorcycles from man who spent RM25,000 in illegal modifications

A Kuala Lumpur man in his 20s has lost five motorcycles after JPJ seized the heavily modified machines, following separate enforcement actions against him since last year. The rider reportedly spent up to RM25,000 modifying the motorcycles, including engine and braking system modifications as well as the use of components that failed to meet safety specifications.

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Investigations revealed four of the five motorcycles did not belong to him. According to Road Transport Department (JPJ) senior director of enforcement Datuk Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan, the bikes belonged to the rider’s father, younger sibling, mother and uncle.

The motorcycles were reported to have been borrowed from the relatives before carrying out the modifications. The fifth motorcycle, which belonged to the rider himself, was seized during a recent “Op Ekstrem” operation against modified motorcycle in the capital.

“All five motorcycles are currently in the process of forfeiture and will be auctioned off,” said Muhammad Kifli during a press conference. JPJ said the offences involved extreme modifications such as removing rear brakes, fitting ‘tayar sotong’ or narrow width tyres, changing the ECU and modifying engines.

Muhammad Kifli urged so-called “hardcore” riders to stop carrying out such modifications, warning that they can seriously compromise motorcycle safety and increase the risk of fatal crashes. “I want to appeal to these ‘hardcore’ riders to stop taking these useless actions,” he said in a Bernama report.

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During Op Ekstrem on August 8 and 9, JPJ inspected 443 motorcycles, taking enforcement action against 336 and seizing 140 motorcycles. From January 1 to August 10, JPJ has conducted 441 Op Ekstrem operations nationwide, inspecting 68,528 vehicles. Of those, 18,534 vehicles were subjected to enforcement action, while 1,942 vehicles were confiscated.

JPJ also warned that it will not hesitate to take legal action under Section 59(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) against parties who refuse to restore modified vehicles to their original specifications.

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