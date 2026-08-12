Marshal Moto set to debut in Malaysia – two models, XS250 and Toughman 800N, pricing from around RM20k

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 August 2026 6:43 pm

A new brand under MZM Bike, the 2026 Marshal Moto XS250 and Toughman 800N are set to make their debut in Malaysia in September. According to Marshal Moto Malaysia, the two models are positioned as lifestyle-oriented cruisers for the rider where looks are as important as performance.

According to Marshal Moto Malaysia, the two models are positioned as lifestyle-oriented cruisers. For pricing, the XS250 will be launched in Malaysia at below RM20,000, while the Toughman 800N is expected to retail for no more than RM40,000.

Marshal Moto Malaysia has yet to disclose the full technical specifications of either motorcycle, with details such as power output, torque, dimensions, equipment and final pricing expected to be announced closer to the official launch.

Expect to see an American motorcycle look-a-like, with styling to match. Marshal Moto is a brand under Guangdong Jianya Motorcycle Technology, located in Jiangmen City, Guangdong Province, China, with six production workshops and a testing center, covering an area of more than 100,000 square meters and producing more than 200,000 motorcycles annually.