MRT Putrajaya Line back to normal at 4.29 pm, power restored – free shuttle buses continue to run till 10pm

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 12 August 2026 6:32 pm

MRT Putrajaya Line users, good news. Repair works on the power supply system between Taman Equine and Putrajaya Sentral stations have completed and normal operations resumed at 4.29 pm this evening.

However, Rapid KL has elected to maintain the shuttle bus service that was deployed earlier today, and the free buses will run till 10pm. One route starts from UPM and passes MRT stations at Taman Equine, Putra Permai and 16 Sierra. Another route is from Putrajaya Sentral to 16 Sierra, with Cyberjaya’s two stations in between.

This morning, a power supply issue between Taman Equine and Putrajaya Sentral meant that there were no train services between those points, and trains coming from Kwasa Damansara (KL) had to turn back at the UPM station. The shuttle train from UPM to Taman Equine is no longer needed.

Rapid KL says that its operations team will continue to monitor the situation, and extra staff are on hand at the previously affected stations to assist passengers.