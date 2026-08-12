MRT Putrajaya Line disruption – trains from Kwasa turn back at UPM, no service from Equine to P’jaya Sentral

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 12 August 2026 3:15 pm

MRT Putrajaya Line users, take note. There’s a disruption today due to a power supply issue between Taman Equine and Putrajaya Sentral stations, which happened this morning. Repairs are ongoing, and the aim is to get power supply back to normal.

For now, there are no train services between Taman Equine and Putrajaya Sentral, and trains coming from Kwasa Damansara (KL) will turn back at the UPM station. The frequency is eight minutes. You can get from UPM to Taman Equine with a shuttle train on Platform 1. The interval is six minutes.

Rapid KL is providing free shuttle buses from UPM to 16 Sierra and Putrajaya Sentral to help commuters reach their destination. One route starts from UPM and passes MRT stations at Taman Equine, Putra Permai and 16 Sierra. Another route is from Putrajaya Sentral to 16 Sierra, with Cyberjaya’s two stations in between.

The shuttle bus frequency is every 15-20 minutes depending on traffic conditions. For assistance, reach out to station staff or Polis Bantuan officers.