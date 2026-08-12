New Mercedes-Benz CLA teased – C174 EV with 792 km range, 320 kW charging launching soon in Malaysia

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / by Danny Tan / 12 August 2026 12:40 pm

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has teased a new model on social media. “A new star is set for a dazzling debut. Arriving soon in Malaysia,” the caption reads. The video shows a covered car under tightly-wrapped cloth, and when the room’s lights are turned off, the car’s front LED lighting is visible, leaving us in no doubt that it’s the new Mercedes-Benz CLA.

The third-generation CLA was previewed in CLA 250+ EV form in January this year, but we haven’t heard anything about the C174 since. The estimated price given back then for this CBU Germany EV was RM295,888. Much has happened since then in terms of taxes/duties for imported EVs, but the minimum RM200k CIF requirement is more damaging to mid-range EVs than a ‘naturally expensive’ one like this. We’ll see.

Yes, the CLA is now an EV. It debuted in March 2025 as was designed from the ground up to be an EV. Built on the new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), it has an 800V electrical architecture that allows for DC fast charging at up to 320 kW.

The new CLA was announced with two fully electric variants – the CLA 250+ with a 272 PS/335 Nm single rear motor, and a CLA 350 that adds a 109 PS front motor for a combined output of 354 PS and 515 Nm. Last month, the AMG CLA 45 surfaced with three e-motors. Malaysia gets the CLA 250+, which is good for 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.

Powering the EV is an 85 kWh (nett) nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery, which provides WLTP range of 792 km for the CLA 250+. M-B says that the impressive range is boosted by the second-generation Electric Drive Unit (EDU 2.0) with a two-speed transmission.

The two-speed ‘box offers a better balance of power and efficiency across a wide range of speeds, Stuttgart claims. The first gear is optimised for quick off-the-line acceleration and low-speed efficiency, while the second ratio is used for efficient highway cruising, allowing the motor to run at a lower rpm. Claimed efficiency is very good at 12.2 kWh per 100 km.

As mentioned, the max DC charging rate is an impressive 320 kW, which allows for 325 km of extra range to be added in just 10 minutes of charging – highway pit stops will be very quick. AC charging maxes out at just 11 kW, though. Note that while the CLA is only compatible with 800V DC chargers, MBM claims that it’s not really a big issue in Malaysia where most of our DC chargers are relatively new and compatible with 800V architecture.

The new CLA’s drag is very low at 0.21 Cd, which is Hyundai Ioniq 6 levels without appearing that extreme, or odd like the EQE and EQS. At 4,723 mm long and 1,855 mm wide, the new CLA is 35 mm longer and 25 mm wider than its predecessor, while the 2,790 mm wheelbase is 61 mm longer than the second-gen C118’s. Compared to the original CLA that Malaysians are more familiar with, this is a much larger car.

Boot volume is 405 litres, 55L less than before, but there’s a frunk and it’s a pretty sizeable one too at 101 litres. This cavity is filled by an engine in the hybrid version.

For context, the CLA is about the same length as a Tesla Model 3, but the latter’s wheelbase is 85 mm longer – you can see the difference in the Merc’s overhangs. The Tesla is also wider and has a 28 mm lower roofline, so it might appear sleeker in shape. Mercedes-Benz says that the CLA has evolved beyond the compact class, so here’s another reference point – the CLA is just 28 mm shorter than the W206 C-Class, and the EV is actually 35 mm wider. The C’s wheelbase is 75 mm longer.

The CLA is way flashier than all of the above. You won’t miss the 142 individually-animated LED chrome-effect three-pointed stars in the grille, and you can also find the famous logo in the LED lights at both ends. Speaking of that, the CLA has full-width lights at the front and ‘powerful GT rear’, as you’d expect from an EV in 2026. Of course, flush pop-out door handles too.

The interior highlight is the MBUX Superscreen with three displays that span the width of the dashboard – the wall of screens includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and two 14-inch touchscreens, including one just for the front passenger. All passengers get to enjoy the one-piece fixed glass roof, which has no central brace and extends seamlessly from the windscreen frame to the rear.

The new MB.OS operating system is ‘enhanced by AI’ and connected to the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud. The MBUX Virtual Assistant uses ChatGPT and Microsoft Bing searches for general enquiries, switching to Google’s Gemini for navigation-related questions.

Mercedes says that the system can retain context even when jumping between the two AI models, so conversations can continue uninterrupted, and during an active dialogue, it recognises emotions and can respond accordingly. The assistant is represented on screen by an avatar in the form of a three-pointed star, of course.

The preview unit you see here is a Singapore-spec car wrapped in red – while this isn’t fully representative of what Malaysia will be getting (we’ll have Multibeam headlights with star DRLs and different wheels, for instance), it’s more or less similar. So, what do you think of the 2026 European Car of the Year?

GALLERY: C174 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ Malaysia preview



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GALLERY: C174 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ Malaysia preview, official pics

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GALLERY: C174 Mercedes-Benz CLA official images