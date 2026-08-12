Puspakom’s GiCheck Early Access Reservation (GEAR) next-day appointments rolled out to 26 outlets this month

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 12 August 2026 9:51 am

Puspakom’s GiCheck Early Access Reservation (G.E.A.R) next-day appointments for private vehicles will be rolled out to 26 outlets nationwide this month. It will be done progressively by week.

This week, G.E.A.R makes its debut at Puspakom branches in Padang Jawa, Cheras, Pandan Mewah, Banting, Bangi, Seremban, Alor Gajah, Muar, Kluang, Johor Bahru and Senai. These outlets join Wangsa Maju, Glenmarie and Batu Caves, which had the service since launch.

The fourth week of August will see branches in the northern region, east coast and East Malaysia join the G.E.A.R fray. The outlets are Alor Setar, Sungai Petani, Teluk Kumbar, Ipoh, Mak Mandin, Gopeng, Taiping, Kota Bharu, Kuala Terengganu, Kuantan, Kota Kinabalu and Kota Samarahan.

Launched last month, G.E.A.R is a premium booking option offering next-day inspection appointments for private vehicles. The introductory fee is RM150 per vehicle, before inspection fees.

Puspakom says that G.E.A.R is expected to benefit private vehicle owners, buyers and sellers completing ownership transfers, as well as customers with time-sensitive inspection requirements. The introduction of the new service is in response to growing demand for greater appointment flexibility, particularly during peak periods such as month-end, festive seasons and high transaction periods, when demand is typically higher.

The company adds that G.E.A.R does not affect normal appointment slots, which will continue to be available to customers nationwide. Only a small allocation of each participating branch’s daily inspection capacity will be reserved for G.E.A.R customers, it says.