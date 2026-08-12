TQ Wuling Porta EV panel van open for booking in Malaysia – 300 or 400 km CLTC range, RM100k-106k est

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Wuling / by Jonathan James Tan / 12 August 2026 3:51 pm

Soon, the Bingo won’t be the only TQ Wuling you can buy in Malaysia, because the TQ Wuling Porta EV panel van is now open for booking. There are two variants available, simply named 300 km and 400 km after their CLTC ranges. The estimated prices for Peninsular Malaysia are RM100k and RM106k respectively, OTR before insurance. Deliveries are expected to begin late-September or early-October.

Warranties are five years/120,000 km for the vehicle, five years/200,000 km for the drive motor, EV battery and battery management system, and six years/300,000 km for the EV battery cell. A 6.6 kW wallbox is officially a RM3,500 option, although if you look at one of the photos in the gallery below, there appears to be an early-bird promo that throws in the wallbox and three years of service for free.

Born in 2024 as the Wuling Yangguang, the van is known as the Porta EV in Hong Kong, Thailand and now, Malaysia. It’s got five doors including two sliding doors and a barn-door tailgate (both halves open 270 degrees). The cargo area can hold 6.5 cubic metres (2,830 x 1,680 x 1,365 mm).

Length, width, height and wheelbase are respectively 5,010, 1,800, 1,975 and 3,050 mm. The two front occupants sit on four-way manually-adjustable fabric seats, and are protected by two airbags, ABS, EBD, stability control, front disc and rear drum brakes. Suspension duties are handled by MacPherson struts up front and five-piece leaf springs out back.

A 102 PS/180 Nm rear motor (115 km/h top speed) is fed by a 41.9 kWh LFP battery on the 300 km variant and a 56.2 kWh unit on the 400 km variant. By the way, the WLTP ranges should be around 240 and 320 km.

Charging? The 300 km variant can be DC-charged from 30-80% in 15 minutes and AC-charged from 20-100% in 6.5 hours; the equivalent times for the 400 km variant are 20 minutes and 8.5 hours.

There are more differences between the variants. Ground clearances for the 300 km variant are 134 mm unladen and 128 mm laden; the corresponding numbers for the 400 km variant are 132 and 126 mm. The payload is 1,165 kg for the 300 km variant and 1,105 kg for the 400 km variant.

Everything else is the same for both variants, including LED headlamps, halogen tail, front fog and rear fog lamps, manually-adjustable side mirrors, 15-inch hub-capped steel wheels, 195/70 tyres (plus a full-sized spare), an eight-inch touch-screen (with three languages including Bahasa Melayu!), Bluetooth and USB.

Also standard are a 3.5 inch TFT multi-info display between two analogue dials, a traditional handbrake, keyed ignition, a rotary gear selector, a reverse camera and power windows with auto up/down for the driver. You can have your TQ Wuling Porta EV in any colour as long as it’s white. Other EV vans in Malaysia include BYD T3, CAM Jenhoo EV48, EA4 and EC35, Foton iBlue, Higer Ace E1, Maxus eDeliver 3 and eDeliver 7.

TQ Wuling Porta EV Malaysian brochure and price list

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TQ Wuling Porta EV in Malaysia