Proton S70 facelift spied testing in Malaysia – Saga MC3 tail light elements; sedan update not from Geely?

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Mick Chan / 13 August 2026 6:14 pm

A camouflaged example of the Proton S70 has been sighted on public roads, as shown by this image courtesy of paultan.org reader Michael Chin. Closer inspection finds that the disguised sedan seen here is set to be the S70 facelift.

This is likely to be a Proton-led design update as the Geely Emgrand that the current S70 MC1 is based on, does not have an update beyond that of the 2025 facelift, and the Chinese manufacturer’s sedan bearing the nameplate has moved on to a full model change, now in its fifth generation.

From the little that is visible among the camouflage, the tail light graphics on its outer section is slimmer, and has segmented LEDs similar to those on the latest Saga, albeit shown here to slant in a direction opposite to those on the Saga.

Last month, examples of the Tanjong Malim-built sedan were sighted aboard a transporter truck and were found wearing Geely badges, suggesting those units were for export markets.

Proton has already been said to be working on a local facelift for the S70, which is what this latest sighting appears to be, and a naturally aspirated version of the model is expected to serve as a replacement for the B-segment Persona.

GALLERY: 2026 Proton S70 MC1 colour options at Sepang Track Day

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GALLERY: 2026 Proton S70 MC1, Flagship X

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